'Chicago Fire' Showrunner Teases Season 12 Time Jump and a Troublesome New Character

"Chicago Fire" is known for its intense drama, and Season 12 promises to uphold this tradition.

Season 12 opener

In her December 2023 interview with TV Line, showrunner Andrea Newman hinted at an intriguing new aspect of the forthcoming season.

"There will be some time jump going into the premiere, and viewers and 51 are in it together," she said. "There have been big changes, and the 51 gang is on a rollercoaster ride throughout the episode trying to navigate all of it."

This revelation leaves fans wondering about the emotional, mental, and even physical state of the beloved 51 crew in the new season.

Newman also shared in the TV Line interview that Truck 81 will see a fresh addition.

"There will be a new firefighter joining Truck 81, but not for the reasons anyone thinks," she said. "Of course, the newbie will be trouble with a capital T — but is it the good kind or the bad kind? We'll find out...."

With the Season 12 premiere of "Chicago Fire" just around the corner, excitement is building.

Regarding Truck 81, it's Stella's (Miranda Rae Mayo) territory, so her interactions with the new member will be intriguing to watch. In her 2022 interview with Looper, Mayo, who has been part of the cast since Season 4, reflected on her journey with the show. She expressed gratitude for the warm and supportive welcome she received from the crew and cast members like Uri, David Eigenberg, and Kara Killmer.

"The crew was so loving and warm and welcoming and really wanted me to succeed," she said.