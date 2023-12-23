'Fire Country': Where is the Action-Packed Firefighter Drama Filmed?

"Fire Country" is a gripping American action drama series on CBS that marries the thrills of high-stakes firefighting with the pathos of personal redemption. At the heart of the show is Bode Donovan, portrayed by Max Thieriot, who is also credited as one of the creators. Donovan is a convict who, in a quest for atonement and a shorter sentence, joins an unconventional firefighting program in Northern California. This initiative pairs inmates with seasoned firefighters to combat the region's rampant wildfires.

Set in the protagonist's hometown, the narrative weaves a tale of second chances against a backdrop of roaring flames and community ties. As an inmate firefighter, Bode must confront his checkered past, including a secret that drove him from town five years prior. He now faces the formidable task of working alongside those who remember him as the once-golden son turned pariah.

The series takes place in Northern California, which is an ideal setting for a story about battling wildfires. The region is prone to some ferocious blazes, which have only grown more severe in recent years as the effects of global warming take hold. But where was the series filmed? It may surprise you to know that "Fire Country" was not actually filmed in The Golden State. For budgetary reasons, the firefighter drama was shot in an entirely different country.

Scroll through to see where "Fire Country" was filmed and learn more about the thrilling series.

Where was 'Fire Country' Filmed?

"Fire Country," a series set in Northern California, primarily utilized the scenic locales of British Columbia, Western Canada, for its production. The show's fictional setting, Edgewood, was brought to life largely through the lens of Rio Dell in Humboldt County, Northern California, where only a few establishing shots were captured to set the scene.

The bustling Vancouver metropolitan area in Canada stood in for Edgewood's city scenes, offering a blend of urban landscapes perfect for the show's needs. The village of Anmore, nestled in Metro Vancouver, was particularly instrumental in portraying Edgewood, showcasing its unique blend of suburban charm and city vibes. Anmore's strategic location in the southwestern part of mainland British Columbia has made it a favorite among filmmakers, notable for hosting productions like "Deadpool."

Fort Langley, a quaint village in the Langley township, also played a significant role in "Fire Country." Its blend of natural beauty and architectural elements provided the ideal backdrop for various town scenes. Fort Langley is not just a filming location but a treasure trove of attractions, including the Fort Langley Community Park, Community Hall, and the Fort Langley National Historic Site, all of which featured in the show.

Squamish, a picturesque community north of Vancouver, added its stunning landscapes to the series. Famous for its breathtaking natural scenery, Squamish has been a go-to location for filmmakers seeking dramatic outdoor shots, as seen in productions like "Final Destination" and "Big Sky."

The choice of Canada as a filming location for "Fire Country" aligns with the broader trend in the film industry, where Canadian landscapes offer cost-effective alternatives to U.S. settings. The country's diverse and rugged terrain, coupled with cities that can double for American metropolises, makes it a practical and visually appealing choice for productions. This approach is not unique to "Fire Country"; other productions like "American Psycho," set in New York, also capitalized on the versatile urban landscapes of Canadian cities like Toronto.

What Are Critics Saying About 'Fire Country'?

The series split critics perfectly down the middle, receiving a 50% fresh rating out of 8 reviews on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave "Fire Country" a slightly lower score of 46%.

Robert Loyd of the Los Angeles Times said the show does its job. "Such shows don't need to be brilliant as long as they're kind of fun, with a modicum of attractive characters and enough unanswered questions to keep people coming back," he said.

Rob Owen of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said the series rises above its peers — if just barely. "Added relationship drama helps this series rise slightly above the middle of the pack among CBS procedurals," he said.

Meanwhile, Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter handed down a negative review, saying the series "Could use more spark."

John Anderson of The Wallstreet Journal also found "Fire Country" lackluster, but attributed its failings to restrictions beyond their control. "Taking up an hour of air time each week, the show has to conform to the traditional dictates — i.e. accommodating commercials — and is thus structured in a manner that can't follow a natural dramatic course," he said. "Or create characters who aren't clichés."