Secrets, secrets are no fun! Secrets, secrets hurt someone! That's the gist of the fabulous first trailer for "Apples Never Fall," the latest mystery miniseries from "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty.

Starring five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening ("Nyad") and "Jurassic Park" legend Sam Neill, "Apples Never Fall" premieres Thursday, March 14 only on Peacock. The 7-episode mystery series follows Stan (Neill) and Joy Delaney (Bening), a picture-perfect couple entering their golden years after selling their elite tennis academy.

When Joy disappears without a trace, her four adult children (among them "The White Lotus" favorite Jake Lacy and "GLOW" alum Alison Brie) re-examine their parents' seemingly loving marriage — and, in the process, the family's darkest secrets come to light.

The trailer for "Apples Never Fall," released on Feb. 14, opens with the Delaneys celebrating their retirement. "You can spend a lifetime with someone as a wife and a mother, but you can never really know who they are," Bening says in voiceover to loving scenes of Joy and Stan. Everything changes when a wounded woman knocks on their door one night.

We get shots of what appears to be Joy's bloodied bicycle (surrounded by a bunch of stray apples), Stan being questioned in her disappearance and the four Delaney children reckoning with their past. "Secrets will poison any family," Bening says in the final moments of the trailer. "And what you don't know can hurt you."

Based on Moriarty's bestselling 2021 novel of the same name, "Apples Never Fall" marks the third TV adaptation of her work following the success of the Emmys juggernaut "Big Little Lies" (HBO) and the hit miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers" (Hulu).

Melanie Marnich ("The OA") serves as showrunner, with episodes directed by BAFTA winner Dawn Shadforth ("I Hate Suzie") and Chris Sweeney ("The Tourist"). The writing team includes veteran scribes of "The Morning Show," "Banshee" and "Pretty Little Liars."

The supporting cast includes Essie Randles ("Speedway"), Conor Merrigan Turner ("Thai Cave Rescue"), Nate Mann ("Masters of the Air"), Jeanine Serralles ("The Woman in the Window"), Georgia Flood ("Blacklight"), Pooja Shah ("9-1-1") and Katrina Lenk ("Ozark").

All seven episodes of "Apples Never Fall" drop March 14 only on Peacock.