Reese Witherspoon-Led 'The Morning Show' Renewed Early for Season 4

Apple TV+ is doubling down on newsroom drama The Morning Show. The streaming platform is so confident in the show's success that it has renewed it early for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere this fall.

The powerhouse duo of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston star in the show, while also flexing their executive producer muscles. The Morning Show has quickly become a fan favorite, garnering a slew of awards and putting Apple TV+ on the map in the highly competitive streaming landscape.

Season 3 is shaping up to be a wild ride, with Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie joining the cast and beloved stars like Julianna Margulies, Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, and Natalie Morales coming back for more.

Aniston teased fans on Instagram back in February with the news of Season 3's wrap, and she wasn't kidding when she said there was "so much more to come." The early renewal for Season 4 just proves that Apple TV+ knows a good thing when they see it.

What's the secret to The Morning Show's success? It's all about that creative and collaborative vibe on set, which Aniston has gushed about in the past. With a fun and friendly atmosphere, the cast and crew can focus on nailing those creative decisions and bringing us the show's unique brand of juicy drama.

So if you're thinking about catching the show as a newbie, but aren't sure where to get started, just start from the beginning. By the time you get to the latest season, it'll still be airing, so you've got plenty to look forward to. You've got a lot of time ticking down to Season 4 if you're a regular viewer, though. Still, hey, at least you've got a guaranteed new season on the horizon right after the one you're getting ready to see.

