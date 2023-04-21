Reese Witherspoon has been busy building a media empire. Just this year, her Hello Sunshine media company has given us Prime Video's hit series Daisy Jones & the Six, AppleTV+'s country music competition series My Kind of Country, and the Jennifer Garner-led mystery series The Last Thing He Told Me, which both Garner and Witherspoon are executive producing. But if you thought the media mogul was only dominating the book, movie and television world, think again. Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is launching a music division.

The company recently named Alex Flores as executive vice president, music. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Flores, who previously held senior roles at Broadcast Music, Inc. and BMG, will lead the company's expansion into music.

"Alex is an absolute force in the music industry and we are so excited to have her lead Hello Sunshine's efforts in the space," Hello Sunshine COO Liz Jenkins said in a statement. "The depth and breadth of her experience make her uniquely suited to build the business alongside our Content and Direct-to-Consumer teams."

The company's involvement in the music world is not new. After all, Daisy Jones & the Six spawned the album Aurora, which hit the top 10 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart, and My Kind of Country, a collaborative project between Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, was created to break down barriers in country music by giving a platform to artists around the world. Hello Sunshine also produced the documentary Wyonna Judd: Between and Hallelujah, which will premiere on Paramount+ on April 26.

"I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to join a beloved media company that is truly committed to its crucial mission of amplifying women," Flores said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Liz and the entire team to build on the incredible success of Hello Sunshine and dive deeper into this space."

Hello Sunshine is also behind hits such as Where the Crawdads Sing, The Morning Show, Your Place or Mine and more.

In the country music space, Hello Sunshine will produce the upcoming film Run Rose Run, based on the book by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. Parton, Patterson, Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine President of Film and Television Lauren Neustadter will produce. Ashley Strumwasser will executive produce for Hello Sunshine.