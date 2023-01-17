Ashton Kutcher (The Ranch, Vengeance) and Reese Witherspoon have officially rejoined the romantic comedy scene. The pair star in the upcoming Netflix film Your Place or Mine, where they portray two exes turned best friends who decide to swap lives for a week.

This Parent Trap-esque setup finds Peter (Kutcher) and Debbie (Witherspoon) shaking up their established routines for a decidedly more adventurous way of life to see if the grass really is greener on the other side. Peter is a New Yorker who's never quite sure what each new day will bring, while Debbie is a Los Angeles girl who cares for her son Jack as a single mom, with order and routine at the center of it all.

Switching lives means exactly what it sounds like. The two stay in the other's respective home on opposite sides of the country to, as Netflix so succinctly puts it in the synopsis, "discover what they want might not be what they really need."

In a new trailer for the movie, we get to see a little further into what kicks Peter and Debbie's plan. They've been friends for 20 years and flash back to the first night they ever met, which leads to the pair wondering if they're really where they want in life.

The lighthearted comedy lets us watch Debbie fall all over herself when she meets a new man in New York, while Peter learns what it means to be a parent. But is Peter going to be okay with Debbie meeting someone? Is it ever too late when love is involved?

Kutcher and Witherspoon aren't the only heavy-hitters attached to the project. Your Place or Mine was written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, who also brought us The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses. We'll also see Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame, Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn on-screen, among others.

The film is set to hit Netflix on February 10, just in time for Valentine's Day.

