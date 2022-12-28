Looking for your next binge-worthy series that you can zip through in a couple of weekends? The Ranch may be your next best bet. It's a Netflix comedy series set on a Colorado ranch, starring Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger, Sam Elliott and Danny Masterson. They're a family who loves each other, but not without dealing with their fair share of difficult moments. Together, the family collectively helps run a cattle ranch owned by their father as they navigate life in a small farm town.

The Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama series was created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, and debuted on Netflix in 2016. Fun fact: All of the episodes are named after American country music songs; so if you're a country fan, you'll be able to spot some familiar tunes in the titles if you look closely. Unfortunately, it lasted for just four seasons, and then that was all she wrote for the rustic series -- with Masterson's character written out of the show in its third season given the multiple allegations against him in real life. Although it had its fair share of trials and tribulations to work out with its acting cast, it was a well-regarded series that viewers enjoyed.

The Ranch ultimately had a great run, and it's still regarded by many as a great watch that's unexpectedly funny and heartwarming all at once. Here's what the actors have been up to since The Ranch ended its run. You may be surprised to learn that most of them are still very, very busy -- and enjoying new projects that you can follow them in. And who knows? You may very well find something new you'd like to watch through these actors' current projects.

Ashton Kutcher

Kutcher likely needs no introduction. He was the star and host of Punk'd in the 2000s, Two and a Half Men, the most lovable dummy of all dummies on That '70s Show, and appeared in rom-coms such as Valentine's Day and No Strings Attached. In 2016, Kutcher starred in the The Ranch as Colt Bennett. Colt returns home after a failed semi-pro football career in which he played for multiple teams, and he helps his family run their ranch in Colorado. Throughout the sitcom, viewers watch Kutcher torn between two lovers: his current girlfriend and his hometown high school sweetheart.

Kutcher started dating Mila Kunis, his co-star from That '70s Show, in 2012 after his divorce from the legendary Demi Moore. Three years later, they got married and have since started a family. And believe it or not, this actor is a venture capitalist. He is the co-founder of A-Grade Investments and has invested in over 60 companies. Some of the most prominent of those include Skype, Airbnb, Path, Fab.com and Foursquare. He has also invested in startups such as Lemonade, Kopari Beauty, ResearchGate and Neighborly.

Now, Ashton is returning to his most beloved role yet with Netflix's That '70s Show sequel series, That '90s Show. He'll reprise his role as Michael Kelso once more opposite wife Kunis as Jackie. So yes, safe to say that this entrepreneur, model, producer and actor is doing pretty well.

Sam Elliott

Another Hollywood and television heavy hitter is Sam Elliott. He is known for playing Gar next to Cher in Mask, for The Big Lebowski and for that killer 'stache in films such as Tombstone and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. He's the go-to guy for Western charm and an absolutely amazing voice, for roles that require a guy with a Southern drawl or a very commanding presence. You may have even seen him on Gunsmoke.

He's had a successful acting career since the late '60s, so he's made an appearance in a wide variety of shows and movies. In The Ranch, Elliott plays Beau Bennett, Colt and Rooster Bennett's father; he inherited the ranch from his father, which is evident as he tends to begrudgingly often condemn modern technology.

Beau is married to Joanne, played by Kathy Baker, who appears in multiple episodes.

Elliott was nominated for his first Oscar in 2019 for Best Supporting Actor in the film A Star is Born. He is married to wife Katharine Ross, who also appeared in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and they live in Malibu, California. He also recently came into possession of his childhood home. Most recently, however, he he began filming The Gettysburg Address, which is currently in post-production. He also appears as a series regular in 1883, a Yellowstone prequel series, and on Family Guy as Mayor Shea Brennan.

Debra Winger

Beau's ex-wife, Maggie, is played by Winger. Maggie Bennett is the mother of Colt and Rooster Bennett. She owns a bar, aptly named Maggie's Bar, and lives in a trailer on the property. She is assisted by Grady Lee Richmond, who plays Hank. Because she is free-spirited and down to earth, Rooster and his bother often go to her for advice.

Before The Ranch, Winger was in Urban Cowboy with John Travolta; and Dangerous Woman, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. An Officer and a Gentleman also earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. In 2018, she landed a role in the film Tiger City. In 1986, she married director and actor Arliss Howard and had a son, Gideon Babe Ruth Howard, in 1997. She is also a stepmother to Sam Howard, who is Arliss' son from his previous marriage.

Elisha Cuthbert

Elisha Cuthbert is a seasoned actress who plays Abby Phillips on The Ranch. Abby is Colt's high school sweetheart, whom he still has feelings for despite having a girlfriend at the top of the show. Abby is a history teacher at Garrison High School. She was engaged to another man but later breaks it off, expressing some feelings for her returned ex-beau.

Before The Ranch, she starred in House of Wax, The Girl Next Door and the TV series 24. She also spent quite a while during her early career days as a host on Popular Mechanics for Kids.

From 2011 to 2013, she starred as Alex Kerkovich for three seasons on ABC's comedy Happy Endings. She was named by Maxim as 2013's "TV's Most Beautiful Woman." In 2013, she went on to marry Dion Phaneuf, then captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The couple welcomed their first child in 2017. She has appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows since then, including Canada's Drag Race as a guest judge; in another guest host spot, on the show Jann; and in the movies Bandit and Friday Afternoon in the Universe.

Danny Masterson

Masterson reunited with former That '70s Show co-star Kutcher when he joined the cast of The Ranch. In this Netflix show, they played brothers -- with Masterson as "Rooster" Bennett, Colt's other brother who never left. Rooster's bitterness is apparent when his brother returns. In one of the final episodes, things get quite dicey for the star, as well as his character. On screen, Rooster steals a generator and sleeps with his ex-girlfriend, Mary (Megyn Price), who is in another relationship with an angry dude named Nick.

This situation leads to Rooster fleeing and leaving viewers with cliffhangers that confused and upset the fans. This was due to Masterson being under fire in real life. Directors decided to cut his character out of the show after news came out that the actor was accused of raping two women during the time he was on That '70s Show.

Flash-forward to June 2021, when it was announced that Masterson was now accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He was ordered to stand trial on May 21, 2022, by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge who stated that she "found all three witnesses to be credible and the evidence sufficient to support the charges." Masterson has repeatedly denied the allegations; and despite being free to date, he is still being tried on the charges. After several trial dates that were rescheduled and a deadlocked jury following the latest court date, a mistrial was declared on Nov. 30. A new trial is set for March 2023.

Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard, husband to Kristen Bell, replaced Masterson after he was removed from The Ranch for its final seasons. He enters as Luke Matthews, a former soldier returning to Garrison, Colorado. Luke befriends Colt and Beau, but he isn't a squeaky clean character, which viewers later find out.

The actor's first TV series role was on Parenthood, which ended in 2015; he undertook a project with his wife, Bless this Mess, which was canceled after two seasons, right after he wrote and directed CHiPS, and Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer.

Since 2018, he has hosted his own podcast, Armchair Expert, which interviews journalists, academics and celebrities about their lives. His first guest was none other than wife Bell herself. In 2018, the podcast made an appearance on Vulture's list of best comedy podcasts. Since then, the show has amassed nearly 400 episodes and made the move to Spotify in summer 2021. A wide variety of guests from Ellen DeGeneres to David Harbour have appeared on the show, and it continues to be a success.

After several years of substance abuse, the actor achieved sobriety in September 2005. Unfortunately, during a special episode of the podcast on Sept. 25, 2020, the actor revealed that he had a relapse while he was recovering from an accident by buying painkillers to augment a prescription. Thankfully, he also announced that he was sober again with seven days of sobriety as of Sept. 21, 2020. He has not appeared in any new film or TV projects since 2021.

