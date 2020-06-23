'Sweet Magnolias' Was Filmed in Georgia's 'Hollywood of the South'

Just half an hour outside of Atlanta is the city of Covington, Georgia, a charming little town that has earned itself the nickname "the Hollywood of the South." Covington has become a popular place for capturing small-town life in various movies and TV series. Over 1,000 TV episodes and nearly 200 screenplays have all been filmed in this one town.

Historic Covington became well-known for serving as the backdrop to the popular teen series The Vampire Diaries and now offers a "Mystic Falls tour." It was also where Remember the Titans, My Cousin Vinny, Footloose (the 2011 version), In The Heat of the Night, Savannah and The Dukes of Hazzard were all filmed.

Most recently, Covington has served as Serenity, South Carolina in the new Netflix series Sweet Magnolias. Based on the book series by Sherryl Woods, the story follows three best friends: Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott). The three friends are dealing with heartache, life and new love. Together they buy a little piece of local real estate to open up their own business. The show is heartwarming, funny, romantic and just makes you feel warm and fuzzy after every episode.

Here are some of the filming locations in town you can visit that are featured on the Netflix show.

1. Sullivan's Restaurant

On the show, Dana Sue is the owner and head chef of Sullivan's Restaurant. This was set in The Alley at Mystic Grill in downtown Covington, across from the Newton County Courthouse.

2. The Corner Spa

The stunning Lee-Porter Mansion serves as the backdrop for the new Corner Spa that the three friends renovate and open, excited to start a new chapter of their adult lives.

3. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

The church serves as a common backdrop where the townspeople gather every Sunday. There are a few awkward encounters between Maddie and her ex-husband, Bill, who left her for his mistress Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears). In real life, the church is the Oakhurst Presbyterian Church in the nearby town of Decatur.

4. Serenity High School

In the nearby town of McDonough, Henry County Middle School serves as Serenity High School where we see Maddie's sons Ty and Kyle and Dana Sue's daughter Annie.

5. The Depot Sports Bar & Grill

The charming little sports bar where the baseball team goes to celebrate with pizza after their games is actually an old railroad depot. You can find the exact spot at 4122 Emory St NW.

6. Southview Cemetery

Ty, Kyle and Annie are seen walking through the cemetery in the first episode. It's a spot that fans of Vampire Diaries have probably seen many times.