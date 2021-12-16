Matthew McConaughey Tells Reese Witherspoon She Was His First Celebrity Crush

Matthew McConaughey finally revealed who his first celebrity crush was! While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside Walk The Line actress Reese Witherspoon to promote Sing 2, the actor admitted that he had a major crush on his co-star.

During a rapid Q&A segment with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, McConaughey revealed, "I had a little bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me." The actor went on to say that he developed this said crush after watching the now 45-year-old in The Man in the Moon in 1991.

He continued, "Reese was one of my early, early crushes and if you've seen the movie, you see! It's inevitable, what's not to have a crush on? It's true, it's a true story." As far as Witherspoon, well the feels were not necessarily mutual. Her celebrity crush was Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison in the 1991 biopic of The Doors. Which yeah, we can totally understand.

The Hollywood duo went on to say that despite being in multiple films they have actually never appeared on screen at the same time. The duo, who are both Academy Award Winners, previously starred in 2014's Mud and the Sing franchise which began in 2016. Witherspoon teased the studio audience saying, "I think people wanna see us in a real movie together."

Read More: Reese Witherspoon Took 6 Months of Voice and Autoharp Lessons to Play June Carter

McConaughey responded, "It'd be fun to do it when we are in the same frame. I mean in Mud, I was across the street at the end of the movie and we never really got to see each other. And in Sing 2, we're in different booths wherever we are in the world."

Despite McConaughey's crush, the singer went on to marry Camila Alves in 2012 with whom he shares three children, 12-year-old Levi, 11-year-old Vida, and 8-year-old Livingston. Meanwhile, The Legally Blonde star is married to Jim Toth, with whom she shares a 9-year-old son Tennessee. The actress is also a mom to Deacon and Ava Phillippe from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

Sing 2 is set to be released in theaters on December 22.

Related Videos