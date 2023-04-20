Jennifer Garner has been shining in her new Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, where she's not only the star but executive producing (for the first time) alongside her bestie, Reese Witherspoon. And guess what? Garner has been super vocal about how Reese's been her ultimate inspiration to get more involved behind the scenes and become a champion for female-led projects.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Garner opened up about her evolving role in the industry and how much she's enjoyed being part of the collaborative process. According to her, Reese was the one who encouraged her to start creating her own projects a few years back, making her realize that she needed to take charge of her career.

"Honestly, Reese is behind that, she has really pushed me. She said to me a few years ago, 'Nobody is sitting around thinking, what can I shoot in L.A. that's going to have a 50-year-old woman in it?' She's like, 'You've got to create your own stuff,'" Garner explained.

And Jen was pretty clear - all the women in Hollywood owe a massive thank you to Reese for pushing the envelope and making things happen.

She also talked about working closely with the show's creators, Laura Dave (who wrote the novel the series is based on) and Josh Singer, and how their receptiveness to her ideas and input left her in awe.

"They were so open to hearing my thoughts and ideas and so nuanced in the ways they made the shifts because of our conversations, that I was kind of blown away."

In The Last Thing He Told Me, Garner plays Hannah, a woman navigating an unexpected bond with her teenage stepdaughter while trying to uncover the truth about her husband's mysterious disappearance. Fun fact: Julia Roberts was initially set to star in the series, but when she dropped out, Garner jumped at the chance and personally pitched herself for the role.

One of the coolest things about this series is its all-female directing team, which was a priority for both Garner and creator Laura Dave. They wanted to ensure the story was told through a female lens, focusing on a woman discovering her own agency and learning to trust her instincts.

So, if you're ready to see Jennifer Garner rock her role on-screen and as an executive producer, check out the first two episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me, now streaming on Apple TV+. And don't forget to send some love to Reese Witherspoon for being a total trailblazer for women in Hollywood.

