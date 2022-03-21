Dolly Parton will star in a feature film adaptation of her first novel Run, Rose, Run, which she co-wrote with author James Patterson.

The film will be a partnership with Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine. Parton, Patterson, Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine President of Film and Television Lauren Neustadter will produce. Ashley Strumwasser will executive produce for Hello Sunshine.

"Growing up in Nashville, I've loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage," Witherspoon said in a press statement. "Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds - as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being - Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn't put down. I couldn't feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen."

The novel, released March 7, follows a young woman who travels to Nashville to become a star.

"The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide," says the press release. "But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future--even if it means destroying everything she has worked for."

During a recent interview with Lee Cowan on CBS Sunday Morning, Parton hinted that she hoped to play the experienced, retired country artist who mentors the up-and-coming singer in a movie based on the book.

Now, Parton can add "starring in a movie based on her own novel" to her list of monumental accomplishments.

"I'm proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson," Parton said in a statement. "James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team."

'Run, Rose, Run'

Parton says she's seen the dark side of the music industry, which the book showcases.

"It shows a lot of the dark side of that - people that have been in it, like me, you know, because you've lived it," she said. "You see all that. You get all the managers that - people will rip you off, they try to steal your songs, they'll con you, they'll do whatever. I have seen it all."

On March 4, Parton released the Run, Rose, Run album, which includes 12 songs that go along with her original story.

Parton co-hosted the 2022 ACM Awards with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Kelly Clarkson performed a tribute to Parton during the ceremony.

Parton recently made first ever appearance at SXSW, the annual Austin, Texas-based festival featuring film, music and interactive media. On March 18, actor Connie Britton (Nashville, Friday Night Lights) moderated a conversation with Parton and Patterson at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater.

Parton's performance was streamed live for free on "Dollyverse" by Eluvio, an audience-centric Web3 experience in partnership with FOX Entertainment's Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL).