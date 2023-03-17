My Kind of Country, a brand new country music singing competition, is heading to your television screen. Described as a "groundbreaking music competition series," the show, executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, will premiere on March 24 on AppleTV+. The show seeks to break down barriers in country music by giving a platform to artists around the world.
"When we got together a long time ago we were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors... it's music brought over from all over the world," Witherspoon says in the series trailer.
"The bluegrass, the folk, the gospel. There's so many threads woven through country music," Musgraves adds.
But Witherspoon and Musgraves aren't the only superstars involved -- the show will be led by country artists Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck, who'll serve as mentors to a group of talented artists.
What is My Kind of Country?
Allen, Guyton and Peck serve as scouts for the new competition series, each choosing a roster of rising country artists who'll travel to Nashville, Tenn. to showcase their unique sound.
According to a press release, the winner of My Kind of Country will receive "a life-changing experience from Apple, including global exposure across the Apple TV+ and Apple Music platforms."
Who's Competing on My Kind of Country?
Here's a breakdown of each My Kind of Country artist, along with a bio courtesy of AppleTV+.
Jimmie Allen's artists
Ale Aguirre from Chihuahua, Mexico
Dhruv Visvanath from New Delhi, India
Camille Parker from Durham, North Carolina
Justin Serrao from Johannesburg, South Africa
Mickey Guyton's artists
Ashlie Amber from Nashville, Tennessee
Chuck Adams from Nashville, Tennessee
The Betsies (Zel and Landi Degenaar ) from Cape Town, South Africa
Wandile from Johannesburg, South Africa
Orville Peck's artists
Alisha Pais from Goa, India
The Congo Cowboys (Julie Sigauque, Simon Attwell, and Chris Bakalanga) from Cape Town, South Africa
Ismay Hellman from Petaluma, California
Micaela Kleinsmith from Cape Town, South Africa
How is Reese Witherspoon Involved With 'My Kind of Country'?
Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine and Done + Dusted's Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher will produce the series alongside Jason Owen (CEO of Sandbox Entertainment and manager of Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and others) and The Masked Singer and Dancing With the Stars showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra. Justin Timberlake collaborator Adam Blackstone will serve as the series' musical director. Cynthia Stockhammer and Lauren Neustadter will also serve as executive producers on behalf of Witherspoon's production company.
"Well, it's not looking like I'll ever fulfill my childhood dreams of becoming Dolly Parton... but this might just be the next best thing!," Witherspoon wrote on Instagram. "I am beyond excited to share that Hello Sunshine will be partnering with Apple to bring y'all it's very first competition series called My Kind of Country.... the search for extraordinary country music talent."
Witherspoon, the star of Emmy Award-nominated Apple TV series The Morning Show, has a longstanding fascination with country music that predates her Oscar winning performance as June Carter Cash in the biopic Walk the Line.
"Growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, Country music has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember," she wrote. "The history of songwriting and recording, the artistry of matching lyrics and chords, the true expression of what is happening to humanity right now... not to mention the dazzling stage performances that bring you to your feet! There are so many remarkably talented people whose voices are being heard right now, but there are many more who have different experiences and remarkable stories that still need to be told in the genre. I've been incredibly inspired by all artists who continue to blaze bold new trails and our hope is to discover musicians who are revolutionizing country music and help amplify their voices and bring the joy of country music to everyone around the world!"
How to Watch My Kind of Country
My Kind of Country will stream on AppleTV+. The streaming platform is available for $6.99 per month, but you can get a free 7 day trial.
