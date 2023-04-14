Reese Witherspoon Sparkles in One-Shouldered Dress at 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere

Actress Reese Witherspoon was an absolute show-stopper at the red carpet premiere (or shall we say purple?) for Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me on Thursday.

Witherspoon donned a stunning one-shouldered black cocktail gown with intricate lacy cutouts at the lavish event. She completed the ensemble with matching striped black pumps, studded hoop earrings, and her signature smile. The one-shoulder dress showed off her toned arms and gave her a bombshell silhouette.

As for her signature blonde locks, Witherspoon wore them swept back in loose, wavy curls with a few tendrils hanging around her face.

This is Witherspoon's first red carpet event following her divorce from Jim Toth, her husband of 12 years. The couple made a joint statement about their March split, describing the decision as "difficult" and made with "a great deal of care and consideration." The pair will likely remain good friends, despite going their separate ways.

Witherspoon serves as executive producer for The Last Thing He Told Me, which stars Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, and a host of other stars. The series is based on Laura Dave's New York Times best-selling novel.

It follows the unexpected disappearance of Owen Michaels (Coster-Waldau). When Michaels' spouse, Hannah (Garner), discovers a cryptic note he left for her bearing the message, "protect her." Instinctively, Hannah knows that "her" points to Owen's teenage daughter, Bailey (Rice), who has been harboring a deep resentment toward Hannah. Despite their strained relationship, the duo must join forces to unravel the enigmatic puzzle surrounding Owen's disappearance.

This project marks the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media company, which is also responsible for the award-winning series, The Morning Show.

The Last Thing He Told Me is available to watch today on Apple TV+.

