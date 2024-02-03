Warren Beatty and Annette Bening’s Daughter Ella Beatty Is Making Her Onscreen Debut

Ella Beatty, daughter of Hollywood royalty Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, is stepping into the spotlight for her on-screen debut in Ryan Murphy's new series "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans".

After honing her craft at Juilliard, Beatty is bringing her talent to her first professional acting role as Kerry O'Shea, daughter of Truman Capote's lover. And with this, we get to see a legendary power couple bring a new star to the stage, in a new drama, at that.

At FX's glamorous premiere evoking Capote's Black and White Ball, Beatty spoke passionately about the themes of chosen family and loyalty that resonated with her. She also praised the transformative power of costume design in helping her embody the character. Dressed in elegant Ralph Lauren, Beatty epitomized both old Hollywood glamor and fashionable ingénue.

"Kindness, friendship, loyalty, [and] chosen family at the end of the day can be what's really important, and to respect and love those around you," she said. She also credited the role of costumes in the show.

"Lou [Eyrich], who does the costumes, is a genius, and as an actress it's really helpful when you put something on and you imagine and you completely feel immersed in the person that you're playing."

Though the next steps in her blossoming career are still hush-hush, Beatty's promising debut in a Ryan Murphy role has sparked intrigue among those looking to see what she might have on the docket soon. From an outsider's perspective, she seems poised for success on her own terms. Whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes, her discerning eye and grounded outlook hint at great things to come.

One thing's for certain - with those Hollywood genes and a breakout role under her belt already, all eyes will be on this rising star.