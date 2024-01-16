"Feud: Capote vs The Swans" is the latest entry in Ryan Murphy's anthology series, promising to immerse viewers in the captivating world of period drama and betrayal.

The FX series, set against the backdrop of 1960s New York, chronicles the tumultuous relationship between the renowned writer Truman Capote and his group of elite female friends, famously known as "the Swans."

The show's casting is a masterstroke, assembling an ensemble of actors whose talents and career histories add layers of depth and authenticity to their roles. Each actor brings a unique set of skills and experiences, making the series a must-watch for fans of well-crafted drama. From Naomi Watts' portrayal of the elegant Babe Paley to Tom Hollander's embodiment of the complex Truman Capote, the series offers a rich tapestry of characters, each with their own fascinating backstory.

The actors, many of whom are veterans with significant accolades and iconic roles, are set to deliver performances that capture the essence of their real-life counterparts. The series not only revisits a pivotal moment in cultural history but also showcases the prowess of these seasoned actors, promising a compelling blend of historical authenticity and dramatic flair.

Here are 8 actors bringing "Feud: Capote vs The Swans" to life.

1 of 8 Naomi Watts as Babe Paley Naomi Watts, an acclaimed British-Australian actress, takes on the role of Babe Paley. Watts' career has been marked by a series of versatile performances, ranging from her breakout role in David Lynch's "Mulholland Drive" to her Academy Award-nominated performances in "21 Grams" and "The Impossible." In "Feud: Capote vs The Swans," she portrays Barbara Cushing Mortimer Paley, a fashion icon and the wife of CBS founder William S. Paley. Known for her impeccable style and grace, Babe Paley was a prominent figure in New York's high society and a close friend of Truman Capote until his betrayal. 2 of 8 Chloë Sevigny as C. Z. Guest Chloë Sevigny, known for her work both in independent films and mainstream Hollywood, plays C. Z. Guest. Sevigny has received critical acclaim for her roles in films like "Boys Don't Cry," for which she received an Academy Award nomination, and the TV series "Big Love." As C. Z. Guest, Sevigny steps into the shoes of a celebrated American socialite, actress, and fashion icon. Guest was a fixture in the New York social scene and managed to maintain a friendship with Capote even after his infamous article. 3 of 8 Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill Calista Flockhart, best known for her title role in the legal drama series "Ally McBeal," portrays Lee Radziwill in the series. Flockhart has enjoyed a successful career in both television and film, earning a Golden Globe Award for her performance in "Ally McBeal." Lee Radziwill, the stylish and vibrant younger sister of Jackie Kennedy, was a prominent figure in the social and cultural life of the era, known for her impeccable fashion sense and complex relationship with Capote. 4 of 8 Diane Lane as Nancy 'Slim' Keith Diane Lane, an accomplished actress with a career spanning several decades, plays Slim Keith. Lane received critical acclaim for her performances in films like "Unfaithful," earning her an Academy Award nomination. In the series, she portrays Slim Keith, a stylish socialite and a fashion icon of her time. Keith was known for her elegance and was one of the inspirations behind characters in Capote's "La Côte Basque, 1965." 5 of 8 Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson Molly Ringwald, a key figure in the Brat Pack with iconic roles in "Sixteen Candles," "The Breakfast Club," and "Pretty in Pink," takes on the role of Joanne Carson. Ringwald's career has seen her transition from a teenage star to a versatile actress. In "Feud: Capote vs The Swans," she plays the ex-wife of Johnny Carson, who became a close friend and confidante to Capote during his later years. 6 of 8 Demi Moore as Ann Woodward Demi Moore, a Hollywood star known for her roles in "Ghost," "A Few Good Men," and "Indecent Proposal," portrays Ann Woodward. Moore's extensive career has seen her become one of the most well-known faces in the film industry. In the series, she plays the controversial figure Ann Woodward, a socialite and showgirl who became infamous following the death of her husband, William Woodward Jr., under mysterious circumstances. 7 of 8 Treat Williams as William S. Paley Treat Williams, an actor with a diverse range of roles in films like "Hair" and the TV series "Everwood," plays William S. Paley. Williams has been a familiar face in both film and television for decades. As William S. Paley in the series, he portrays the powerful media mogul and husband of Babe Paley, whose private life was scandalously exposed by Capote. 8 of 8 Tom Hollander as Truman Capote Tom Hollander, a versatile actor with roles in "Gosford Park," "Pride & Prejudice," and "The Night Manager," portrays Truman Capote. Hollander has received acclaim for his ability to embody a wide range of characters. In the series, he takes on the role of the famed writer, capturing Capote's charm, wit, and eventual descent into notoriety following the publication of "La Côte Basque, 1965."

"Feud: Capote vs The Swans" premieres on Jan. 31 on FX.