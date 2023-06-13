See the Dreamy First Photo from Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Secret Wedding

Champagne is in order for Hollywood's newest power couple. Two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts (The Watcher) and Emmy-winning Almost Famous star Billy Crudup have officially tied the knot. The first image of the pair's secret June 9 wedding in New York City shows the happy bride and groom beaming on the steps of a courthouse.

On June 11, Watts shared a glimpse of the special day with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, captioning the post, "Hitched!" In the loved-up snap, Watts dons a floral embroidered white wedding dress that stops just at the ankle. The bride kept her short blonde locks in a simple, textured bob, and carried a bouquet of what looks to be white peonies and delicate baby's-breath. Crudup can be seen wearing a slick, midnight blue suit.

Watts' ex-husband Liev Schreiber took to the comments to express his delight at the marriage, writing simply, "Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!"

Watts and Schreiber were married from 2005 to 2016, and the pair share two sons, Alexander Pete, 16, and Samuel Kai, 15. Watts and Crudup began dating in 2017, after meeting on the set of the Netflix drama series Gypsy, in which they played husband-and-wife.

Crudup was previously in a seven-year relationship with actress Mary-Louise Parker. In 2003, when Parker was pregnant with their son (born in 2004), Crudup began dating Claire Danes. The couple were mired in controversy for years, eventually separating in 2006.

Watts' Hollywood pals also chimed in with their well-wishes, with Nicole Kidman revealing her sweet nickname for the actress: "So So happy for you both, Love you Nai - you did it!"

Reese Witherspoon, who stars alongside Crudup in the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show, wrote, "Woohoo!!! So happy for y'all!!"

Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Coolidge and Gwyneth Paltrow were among the other A-listers offering their congratulations, with the latter commenting a resounding, "Yipeeeeeee!!!!" (Could Gwyneth Paltrow be any more Gwyneth Paltrow?)

