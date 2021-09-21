Keith Urban's New Song 'Crimson Blue' to Appear in 'Nine Perfect Strangers,' Starring Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban's new song "Crimson Blue" found an invaluable platform with a tie to his wife, Nicole Kidman. The Urban, Breland, Sean Small and Sam Sumser co-write will be heard on Wednesday (Sept. 22) in the final episode of Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.

"We have a song that we're going to use in the title credits at the end of the last episode. It's an amazing show. I can't wait for people to get to see it because the journey is absolutely extraordinary," Urban told Australia's Sunrise (as quoted by Music Mayhem Magazine). "All of these nine people's lives all flowing throughout the series is incredible. I'm really, really glad to be a part of it."

Kidman's part of the show's A-list cast, alongside the likes of Melissa McCarthy and Michael Shannon.

Read More: Cole Swindell Honors His Late Mother, Betty Carol Rainey, at Boston Tour Stop

It's Urban's second new song shared since the Sept. 2020 release of his most recent album, The Speed of Now Part 1. "Wild Hearts" arrived in late August.

Urban promoted the song and series on Monday with a how-to video for a special "Crimson Blue" smoothie. Its ingredients include blue milk "from a very sad cow," blueberries, blue cheese and "special bananas" from the show's health and wellness center, Tranquillum.

tailored specifically for your metabolic needs, this is a very special smoothie, carefully constructed just for you... CRIMSON BLUE streaming everywhere now — tune in Wednesday to hear the song during the final episode of @9StrangersHulu !https://t.co/TUtC5FU3gw pic.twitter.com/0ekLRSGAw7 — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) September 20, 2021

"Crimson Blue" Lyrics

I never saw the sky crimson blue

Kaleidoscope my eyes shapes and hues

I learned to bend the light easily

I know there's more beyond what I see

Am I inside a dream or wide awake?

If I can find the key, would I escape?

Caught in between the ledge and letting go

Nothing's the way it was anymore

Oyah abadohyay

We're returning to the stars that we're made of

We all find our own way

In the end we'll see we never were alone

Am I the reason why I'm afraid?

All of the pain inside I can't face

I try to run to you but you're not here

Why do the things we love disappear

Oyah abadohyay

We're returning to the stars that we're made of

We all find our own way

In the end we'll see we never were alone

Never were alone

Never were alone

Never were alone

Related Videos