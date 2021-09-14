Cole Swindell Announces the Death of His Mother, Betty Carol Rainey

Cole Swindell's mother, Betty Carol Rainey, passed away recently. The country music star broke the news on Monday evening (Sept. 13) with an Instagram story.

Swindell's social media post offered no details about the date of Rainey's passing or the cause of her death. He simply posted a picture from an airplane flight back to Georgia plus the caption: "Lost my sweet mom today. I know she's up there. Gonna miss her so much. Love y'all."

The 38-year-old country singer has credited his mom with keeping him humble amid the country airplay success of "Chillin' It," "Break Up in the End" and other career-defining singles from his ongoing run with Warner Music Nashville.

"She's the one that, no matter how stressed out I get, if I wanna be here or wanna be there, she is always the first person to remind me, 'Come on, Cole. Think about it. Me and you would have never thought you'd be where you are right now.' I always say that, but I mean it because it takes someone like her to put it all in perspective," Swindell told PopCulture.com.

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter lost his father, William Keith Swindell, in 2013. The elder Swindell's death inspired the song "You Should Be Here."

Swindell's slated to be among the opening acts on Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road Tour, which returns on Thursday (Sept. 16). No word yet on how a loss in the family impacts the country star's touring schedule.

His new song and music video, "Some Habits," were released last week.

"I think a lot of people can relate to a song like 'Some Habits'-- it's a love song about being rough around edges but meeting someone that changes you for the better," Swindell said in a press release. "I feel like I have a deeper appreciation for getting to make music these days, especially with this opportunity to be back out on the road performing and sharing this music face-to-face with the fans. Since I moved to Nashville, I have always had such deep respect for Scooter Carusoe and his body of work. Getting to record this song he co-wrote with two of the newest go-to songwriters, Josh Miller and Chris LaCorte, is really special."

