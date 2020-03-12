Several Country Tours, Festivals Postponed or Canceled Due to Coronavirus

More and more music festivals, concerts and tours involving country music and Americana acts are being postponed or cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and related travel restrictions.

How the virus might impact live music events first hit fans on March 6 when the Austin, Texas-based South By Southwest (SXSW) conference got cancelled, impacting an untold number of musicians, filmmakers and others. Other major festivals impacted by COVID-19 virus include Coachella, which got postponed from April until October, and the Miami, Florida-based electronic music event Ultra Music Festival, which will not be held again until next year. Overseas events impacted include France's Tomorrowland, which got cancelled on March 5.

Here's a quick rundown of country-related festivals, tours and other public gatherings that've been impacted so far.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

On Wednesday, March 11, officials announced that the remainder of the Houston Rodeo, which was to run through March 22, was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The concert lineup impacted by the cancellation includes such heavy-hitting entertainers as Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Lizzo, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Khalid, Gwen Stefani, Chris Stapleton, Marshmello, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and others.

Performers appearing on one of Texas' biggest stages before March 11 included Willie Nelson, Chance the Rapper, Ramon Ayala, K-Pop act NCT 127, Becky G, Midland, Chris Young and Maren Morris.

Stagecoach

Coachella and its country cousin Stagecoach got postponed from April until October. The decision to move the latter to a later date impacted the touring schedules of Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs and others.

Because of the schedule change, Dan + Shay backed out of their Stagecoach booking.

C2C Festival

The the postponement of the 2020 C2C festival, a three-day event held in Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Glasgow, Scotland, was announced March 12.

That news broke just six days after Old Dominion canceled its appearance. "We are so sorry to disappoint our fans overseas," the band shared in a statement. "However, with the growing uncertainty and unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety and security of our entire team is the top priority."

Tin Pan South

This songwriters' showcase, originally slated for March 24-28, will be rescheduled later this year.

"After heavy consideration, in light of the tornado this week as well as growing health concerns over the Coronavirus, we have decided to reschedule Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival to later this year, in the Summer," said NSAI (Nashville Songwriters Association International) Executive Director Bart Herbison. "We feel this is the responsible decision, and it is supported by Tin Pan venues and sponsors involved in the festival. We want to thank everyone who had planned to participate in or attend the festival, and appreciate the support in rescheduling it."

Country Music Tours

March tours ranging from overseas trips to treks across the United States are also impacted, including the following:

Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour (postponed)

Zac Brown's The Owl Tour (March 12- April 15 dates postponed)

Mike & The Moonpies European Tour (postponed)

Blake Shelton's Friends & Heroes Tour (postponed)

Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour (postponed)

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour (March 12-21 dates postponed)

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.