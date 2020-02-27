The Academy of Country Music announced its nominees for the 2020 ACM awards on Thursday, Feb. 27. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the ACM nominations with five each, while Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion each received four nominations. Pop artist Justin Bieber received four nominations for his collaboration with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours."
Morris was nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (for GIRL). Her band The Highwomen, with Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile, was nominated for Group of the Year. She also received a Music Event of the Year nomination for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.
Rhett is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (for Center Point Road) and Video of the Year for "Remember You Young."
The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET.
See the full list of nominees below.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
GIRL, Maren
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"One Man Band," Old Dominion
"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves
"Rumor," Lee Brice
"What If I Never Get Over You," Lady Antebellum
Song of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"One Man Band," Old Dominion
"Some Of It," Eric Church
Video of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"One Man Band," Old Dominion
"Remember You Young," Thomas Rhett
"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
"Fooled Around And Fell In Love," Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell