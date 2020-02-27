The Academy of Country Music announced its nominees for the 2020 ACM awards on Thursday, Feb. 27. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the ACM nominations with five each, while Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion each received four nominations. Pop artist Justin Bieber received four nominations for his collaboration with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours."

Morris was nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (for GIRL). Her band The Highwomen, with Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile, was nominated for Group of the Year. She also received a Music Event of the Year nomination for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.

Rhett is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (for Center Point Road) and Video of the Year for "Remember You Young."

The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

See the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Maddie & Tae Group of the Year Lady Antebellum Little Big Town Midland Old Dominion The Highwomen New Female Artist of the Year Ingrid Andress Gabby Barrett Lindsay Ell Caylee Hammack Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

GIRL, Maren

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"One Man Band," Old Dominion

"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves

"Rumor," Lee Brice

"What If I Never Get Over You," Lady Antebellum

Song of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"One Man Band," Old Dominion

"Some Of It," Eric Church

Video of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"One Man Band," Old Dominion

"Remember You Young," Thomas Rhett

"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

"Fooled Around And Fell In Love," Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

