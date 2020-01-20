Ashley McBryde Announces New Album 'Never Will'

Ashley McBryde just revealed the track listing and April 3 release date of new album Never Will (Warner Music Nashville). It's the follow-up to debut album Girl Going Nowhere, the 2018 release that took her from next big thing status to being a current huge deal in country music.

The album, produced by Eric Church and Miranda Lambert collaborator Jay Joyce, features a couple of recently unveiled tracks: McBryde and Jeremy Spillman co-write "Martha Divine" and McBryde, Shane McAnally and Nicolette Hayford's "One Night Standards."

"The significance behind the album title comes from the lyrics in the title track: 'I Didn't, I Don't and I Never Will'," McBryde says in a press release. "Before we recorded it with Jay [Joyce] in the studio, I said to my bandmates, 'If we're going to cut this and put it on the record, you're promising anyone who ever listens to our music, we don't listen to the noise in the background. We didn't, we don't and we never will. Don't cut it unless you're willing to promise it.' And we cut it right then."

McBryde's prior album gained Grammy consideration last year for Best Country Album and earned her CMT Breakout Artist of the Year, CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM New Female Artist of the Year trophies. Her song "Girl Goin' Nowhere" is nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the 2020 Grammy awards, which take place on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles, California.

Never Will Track Listing:

1. "Hang In There Girl" (McBryde, Jeremy Bussey)

2. "One Night Standards" (McBryde, McAnally, Hayford)

3. "Shut Up Sheila" (Hayford, Charles Chisholm)

4. "First Thing I Reach For" (McBryde, Randall Clay, Mick Holland)

5. "Voodoo Doll" (McBryde, Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

6. "Sparrow" (McBryde, Hayford, Clark, Harrington, Mitchell, Raitiere)

7. "Martha Divine" (McBryde, Spillman)

8. "Velvet Red" (McBryde, Patrick Savage, Daniel Smalley)

9. "Stone" (McBryde Hayford)

10. "Never Will" (McBryde, Chris Harris, Blue Foley, Matt Helmkamp, Christian Sancho, Victor Quinn Hill)

11. "Styrofoam" (Clay)