Willie Nelson Tribute Concert to Air on Television Next Month

The all-star concert celebration of Willie Nelson held Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena finally has a cable television air date: Sun. April 12 at 10 p.m. EST on A&E.

The tribute concert, titled Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, features over two dozen recording artists from different genres. Highlights from the set list include Nelson duets with Jimmy Buffett ("The Harder They Come"), Dave Matthews ("Crazy"), Emmylou Harris ("Pancho and Lefty") and Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks ("City of New Orleans").

Songs not featuring Nelson include his sons Micah and Lukas Nelson's medley of "I Thought About You, Lord/Just As I Am/Time of the Preacher/Bandera/Hands on the Wheel," Jamey Johnson's treatment of "Georgia on My Mind" and Bobby Bare and Margo Price's rendition of "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys."

Additional guests include Nelson's fellow legends (Kris Kristofferson, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Steve Earle, Ray Benson, Lyle Lovett and Lee Ann Womack), established names from outside of Americana and country music (Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, John Mellencamp and Norah Jones) and some of today's biggest superstars (The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Chris Stapleton and Eric Church).

Read More: Willie Nelson's Guitar Has a Better Story Than Most Musicians

George Strait stood out from the pack during the historic event, billed then as Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw, when he and Nelson performed live together for the first time. Their song choices: "Sing One With Willie" from Strait's 2019 album Honky-Tonk Time Machine and the Waylon Jennings classic "Good Hearted Woman."

The A&E Network broadcast special kicks off a three-night run of specials honoring country music's living legends. Biography: Dolly airs the following night at 8 p.m. EST, with Biography: Kenny Rogers premiering on Mon., April 13 at 8 p.m. EST.

Now Watch: These Classic Willie Nelson Duets Will Blow Your Mind