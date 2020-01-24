Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Share Video for 'Nobody But You'

"Nobody But You," Blake Shelton's latest duet with Gwen Stefani and one of the new tracks on Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country, was released on Dec. 13. Now, the superstar couple has released a romantic video for the love song, which gives fans a look inside their relationship.

The video comes just days before Shelton and Stefani share the stage on the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Nashville songwriters Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James wrote "Nobody But You." Per a press release, Shelton feels that the love song's lyrics suit his current life situation and his romance with fellow The Voice star Stefani.

A third duet between the singers of "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" makes an album anchored by previously-released songs way more tantalizing.

Prior singles on Shelton's new album include the award-winning title track plus "Came Here to Forget" and the Trace Adkins collaboration "Hell Right."

Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country closed out a year in which Shelton was among the country artists teasing a potential move away from the album format.

"I'll be just as happy to release just another single," Shelton told Entertainment Tonight in May. "I do [have more songs] and I've got other stuff that I'm pumped about, but when I think about an album right now I'm like, 'Do people care about them anymore?' I don't know. But I'm having a blast just releasing singles. Maybe I'll do that from now on."

Shelton already goes the route of releasing country songs as they come to him without waiting for an album cycle. For example, supposed new song and Bobby Bare cover "Tequila Sheila" hit the internet in Nov. 2018 to promote Shelton's Friends & Heroes Tour.

"Nobody But You" is a different song than Shelton's 2004 single "Nobody But Me," penned by rock and country singer Bobby Braddock.

