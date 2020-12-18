Flashback: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Star in Festive, Funny 'You Make it Feel Like Christmas' Video

Move over, "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" and "Let it Snow." Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get in the holiday spirit (and holiday hijinks) in their festive and funny video for "You Make it Feel Like Christmas." The music video, directed by Sophie Muller, finds the couple hauling a Christmas tree in a convertible, building snowmen and performing the tune with the help of some adorable and talented band members and backup dancers.

As usual, the No Doubt singer looks incredible. And her country music boyfriend looks very dapper in a festive suit as they sing their way through a winter wonderland. The big band and accompanying swing dancers are all children and it makes the video even more adorable. It's Christmas, so that means there has to be an appearance from Santa. Make sure to watch until the end for a "Santa Baby" inspired scene.

The duet was included on Stefani's 2017 holiday album of the same name. The couple performed the tune in 2018 during Gwen Stefani's You Make it Feel Like Christmas television special. Can we get an entire Christmas album of Stefani/Shelton duets?

Stefani recently performed the tune with The Voice winner Carter Rubin.

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in October of 2020. The pair met while serving as voice coaches on NBC's The Voice.

In an interview with The Tennessean, Shelton explained how Stefani changed his life and helped revive his faith by encouraging him to attend church regularly.

"I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life," Shelton said. "The biggest part of that is just how (Gwen) came into my life and now our relationship. It's just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn't make sense. If you put God into it, everything that's happened with us makes sense."

Shelton's album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, includes the romantic duet with Stefani, "Nobody But You." The couple also released the song "Happy Anywhere" this year.

This article was originally published in 2018. It was updated on Dec. 18, 2020.

