It's official! America has cast their votes and after a two-night season finale, a winner has finally been crowned the winner of NBC's The Voice season 19. It came down to Gwen Stefani versus Blake Shelton with their contestants Carter Rubin and Jim Ranger. But this year Team Gwen got its first win with 15-year-old Carter Rubin, the youngest male to ever win the competition show.

The finalists included contestants from each team -- John Holiday from Team John Legend, Desz from Team Kelly Clarkson, Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan from Team Blake, and of course Carter representing Team Gwen. Carter first blew away with the competition with his rendition of the Miley Cyrus ballad "The Climb." But then he really shocked everyone by performing his own original song, "Up From Here."

Carter had initially impressed both John Legend and Gwen Stefani in the blind auditions with Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go." Though they both begged him to join their teams (and actually John turned his chair first), the talented singer went with Team Gwen. His incredible skills as a vocalist continued to help the young singer come out on top through the knockouts with Lauren Daigle's "You Say" and later "Rainbow Connection" from The Muppet Movie during the Live Performances.

But it should come as no surprise that Carter's impressive singing chops led him to win the competition. He grew up in a musical family, inspired to start singing by his grandfather who was a guitarist and backup singer for Jay and the Americans. He loves performing with his older brother Jack, who has autism, at their family's autism foundation. Carter seems like a genuinely sweet kid so we're excited to see where his career goes next!

But fans of Jim Ranger took to Twitter to complain about the results of the finale:

Your guys probably split up the votes. They were all good, but Jim Ranger was the best. -- Kyle Lovern (@KyleLovern) December 16, 2020

I honestly thought forsure that Jim Ranger would of won. He was my favorite 😥😥 but congrats little fellow -- karla bryan (@sxxywheeler54) December 16, 2020

JIM RANGER WON THE VOICE IN MY BOOK!!! -- Katrena Ratliff💙 (@Katrena_Ratliff) December 16, 2020

I honestly think Jim Ranger should have won. He has such an amazing and raspy voice. I think he should have won but hey that's my opinion. Congrats though. Carter is an amazing singer as well🦋 -- arianna (@ariannaleilan) December 16, 2020

OK the @NBCTheVoice is a mess. Not to take anything away from the winner but Desz and Jim Ranger were by far the best singers of the final five and it was not close. Flat out ridiculous. -- Wes C (@WesClements22) December 16, 2020