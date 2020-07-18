Trace Adkins' Loves: His Past and Newest

Country star Tracy Darrell Adkins, or, as we know him, Trace Adkins, has over 20 singles on the country charts and multiple number-one hits including "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing," and "Ladies Love Country Boys."

But while his professional career has continued to thrive over the years, his love life has not always been so steady. With three ex-wives over the years (and probably some hefty legal fees), sometimes Adkins' life has sometimes seemed like one of his own songs.

Here are all of the past and present leading ladies from Adkins' life.

Barbara Lewis

Lewis was Adkins' high school sweetheart. After suffering a knee injury on Louisiana Tech University's football team, the future country star dropped out to move home to marry his girlfriend. The marriage was short-lived, lasting only 4 years, but resulted in two daughters named Tarah and Sarah.

Julie Curtis

Adkins' relationship with second wife Julie, an insurance salesperson, is really one for the books. The couple famously got in a fight over the singer's alcoholism and Curtis picked up the family handgun and shot him. That's right. Bullets went through his heart and both lungs but he somehow survived. Adkins told People about the incident.

"Being a macho guy like I am, I tried to scare it out of her hand. I said, 'Give me the gun, or I'm gonna take it away from you and beat your damn brains out with it.' I would never have done that, but I told her in hopes that it would scare her."

After not pressing charges against his wife, the two divorced after three years of marriage.

Rhonda Forlaw Adkins

Third wife Rhonda Forlaw is a former publicity manager of Arista Records who actually helped Adkins get his career jumpstarted. She first saw him playing at a club and instantly knew he would make it big. She used her connections as a publicist to help him secure a record deal with Capitol Nashville and seriously boost his net worth.

Adkins proposed to Forlaw during his first performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage. The couple had a massive wedding at Nashville's Belle Meade Mansion in 1997. Three daughters followed-- Mackenzie Adkins, Trinity Adkins, and Brianna Adkins.

After years of sobriety, Adkins eventually fell off the wagon and he entered rehab in 2014. Forlaw filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in 2014 after 16 years of marriage. There were reports that Forlaw was asking for primary custody of their three daughters, child support, and alimony. The couple never went to trial court and settled their separation privately, finalizing their divorce in 2015.

Victoria Pratt

Victoria Pratt tied the knot with Adkins in a 2019 ceremony in New Orleans with Blake Shelton as the officiant. She is a Canadian actress who met Adkins on the set up The Virginian in 2014. Congratulations to the new couple!

This article was originally published in October of 2019.

Now Watch: Brad Paisley and His Wife Kimberly Are Opening a Free Nashville Grocery Store For Those in Need