Dierks Bentley's Hot Country Knights Announce 2020 Tour

Dierks Bentley's answer to Lester "Road Hog" Moran & His Cadillac Cowboys, The Hot Country Knights, recently shared details for the 2020 One Knight Stand Tour. The string of April dates includes what should be absurd tour-ending appearances at the Talladega Superspeedway and Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

"The Knights started as a live band playing at a little place called Teasers on 'Two for Tuesdays,' and they just couldn't get enough of us down there in Murfreesboro. We've got a little money now, so Barry did some work on the van. We got a few little outstanding legal issues handled so we are free and clear to cross state lines again," explained Bentley's alter-ego Douglas "Doug" Douglason in a press release. "Yeah baby, the Knights are riding again!"

The jokey '90s country devotees' inaugural tour includes opening support by four of country music's most talented young artists: Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson.

The Hot Country Knights' debut album should arrive this year via Universal Music Group Nashville and will feature such new songs as "Asphalt" and the Travis Tritt collaboration "Pick Her Up."

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 7. For more information, visit the band's website.

Hot Country Knights, 2020 One Knight Stand Tour Dates:

April 7- San Diego, Calif. -- House of Blues

April 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. -- The Wiltern

April 9 - San Francisco, Calif. -- The Regency Ballroom

April 16 - Chicago, Ill. -- Joe's Sports Bar

April 17 - Rosemont, Ill. -- Joe's Live

April 18 - Royal Oak, Mich. -- Royal Oak Theatre

April 20 - Washington, DC -- 9:30 Club

April 21 - Brooklyn, N.Y. - Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 22 - Boston, Mass. -- House of Blues

April 24 - Atlanta, Ga. -- Buckhead Theatre

April 25 - Talladega, Ala. - Talladega Superspeedway

April 29 - Nashville, Tenn. -- Ryman Auditorium