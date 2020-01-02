Dierks Bentley's '90s Throwback Band, Hot Country Knights, Signs Record Deal

For years, Dierks Bentley's '90s throwback band Hot Country Knights has been delighting crowds at Bentley's concerts. On Jan. 2, 2020, the band signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville.

Per a press release, "The Knights are promising to bring real '90s country music back to a format that's been drowning in male sensitivity, cashmere cardigan sweaters and programmed drum loops."

The band, which formed in 2015, regularly covers a variety of '90s country hits by Alan Jackson, John Michael Montgomery, Sawyer Brown and more.

The band is made up of Bentley's mullet-wearing alter ego, lead singer Douglas "Doug" Douglason (also known as Big Rhythm Doug), lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray ("Rayro") Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej ("Terry") Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.

The Hot Country Knights shared a hilarious video of the band storming Universal Music Group Nashville's offices to sign their record deal. While the video features snippets of original songs, there's no word yet on whether the band has an album of original songs in the works.

On Twitter, the band announced their goal to revive the golden age of '90s country.

"Twenty years after Y2K nearly killed country music, we are here to give it mouth-to-mouth...new decade, and a NEW RECORD DEAL with @UMGNashville for THE KNIGHTS!," the band shared.

Bentley has long been outspoken about his love for '90s country. In 2019, Bentley curated a lineup of '90s country music hitmakers, such as Travis Tritt, Diamond Rio, Deana Carter and Tracy Lawrence, for his Colorado-based Seven Peaks Festival.

