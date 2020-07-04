Dierks Bentley has been considered one of the current country music greats since his debut single "What Was I Thinkin'." Fans have followed his career closely since he first topped the Billboard chart in 2003. He's continued to impress with numerous successful albums over the years and is even a member of the Grand Ole Opry. But did you know his love story with his wife started back in middle school?

Bentley has been married to his wife Cassidy Black since 2005, but the couple mostly keeps their relationship out of the spotlight. The two first met back in their home state of Arizona in the eighth grade. Years later he was performing in Las Vegas as the opening act for George Strait and Black showed up at the tour bus. The couple has been inseparable ever since.

The same year, Bentley proposed in December and they eloped to Mexico just three days later. When you know, you know.

The happy couple resides in Nashville, where they are raising their three children, Knox, Jordan Catherine, and Evalyn Day Bentley (Evie). The country star told People that his wife and kids help with his music. His wife even helped name his 2018 album, The Mountain.

"No good cop, bad cop, it's all in it together," Bentley said. "I think that the greatest character builder in a marriage is kids."

Bentley also told The Boot that he loves getting to experience his wild ride of success with his wife.

"Probably one of the things I'm most grateful for is some of the success coming later as it has, because it's really nice to share it with somebody. When it starts, it's so nice to share a lot of ups, a lot of downs, a lot of in-between moments with her. It's been a crazy, crazy ride, but certainly, right now, for this to be happening is awesome."

Bentley even named his 2016 album Black after Cassidy's maiden name.

While the family prefers to live their lives quietly, they are very involved in charitable efforts. Miles & Music For Kids is an annual event organized by Bentley to raise money for Children's Miracle Network. In 2017, Cassidy even ran the Boston Marathon, where she raised over $20k benefitting the Safe Haven Family Shelter, a homeless shelter in Nashville.

For a peek into the lives of this sweet family, you can follow Bentley on Instagram.

