Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert Cover ZZ Tops 'Gimme All Your Lovin'' at NHL Stadium Series Game

Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley performed an epic performance during the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL stadium series between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The country singers performed for over 6,000 fans lighting up the stadium for the outdoor game. The singers initially performed in two separate stages at the Nissan Stadium, which were branded with the logos of their bars located on Broadway. Dierks Bentley is the owner of Whiskey Row while Miranda Lambert owns Casa Rosa Nashville.

During the first intermission of the hockey game, Bentley kicked off the fun with a performance of "I Hold On" and "Burning Man" before Lambert made her way to the stage to sing "Kerosene" and "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home.)"

After the country music singer performed her songs, Bently addressed the crowd, saying, "Y'all the only girl with her own bar on Lower Broadway. Make some noise for Miranda Lambert, Nashville, come on!" The two then went on to sing together a cover of ZZ Top's "Gimme All Your Lovin'." The song was released as the lead single to ZZ Top's 1983 album, Eliminator. It went on to peak at No. 37on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

Along with the two singers, Jessie James Decker performed the US National Anthem while Dustin Lynch introduced the two hockey teams competing after he performed his fan-favorite latest single, "Party Mode."

Other country stars who attended and joined the house band, which is led by bandleader John Bohlinger, were Frankie Ballard, Chayce Beckham, Josh Hedley, Lit's Ajay & Jeremy Popoff, Jackson Dean, Morgan Evans, and BEXAR.

Safe to say the country music superstars were the perfect choice for the big performances after Bently has 14 Grammy nominations and had generated over 6.4 steamed with this exciting new single, "Beers on Me," while Lambert has skyrocketed even more into the country world with 35 ACM Awards.

