Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: A Country Superstar Love Story

Country music stars Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood have been happily married since 2005, but sometimes you have to have patience until the stars align and the timing is perfect. Despite the sweet romance the superstars publicly display currently, their first meeting was platonic.

What's fitting is that country music is what brought the singers together. They met for the first time in 1987 when both were still struggling artists without record labels. This encounter was two years before Brooks' first album was released following his record deal with Capitol Records. They were in songwriter Kent Blazy's attic studio recording a demo. Blazy would actually go on to write hit songs for Brooks, "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Ain't Goin' Down."

The story just gets cuter because apparently, Brooks told Yearwood that she could open for him if he ever made it big. And she did! Never in their wildest dreams did they foresee their futures as massive country stars. They probably wouldn't have believed you at the time if you told them they would both go on to be Grand Ole Opry members. While they were immediately drawn to each other, they were in other relationships and wanted to make those work. Despite the bad timing, when you know, you know. Brooks said in an interview on the Ellen Degeneres Show that he felt like someone meeting his wife. He was right. And his debut album would change both of their lives.

Read More: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to Record Live Duets Album

Brooks stayed married to his Oklahoma State University college sweetheart and first wife Sandy Mahl for 13 years. During that time, Yearwood divorced her first husband, musician Chris Latham as well as second husband, Bobby Reynolds. After years of remaining close friends and collaborating musically, both stars were finally free to act on their feelings for each other after Brooks' first marriage ended in 2001. entertainer of the year

In 2005, after dating for a few years, the Brooks proposed to Yearwood in front of a crowd of thousands at Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California (owned by country legend Buck Owens). Of course, Yearwood was over the moon, said "yes," and they married in front of only four family members at their Oklahoma home.

The pair notoriously hate being apart and have had plenty of opportunities to work and travel together over the years. They have performed at the CMA Awards together and they even found time to make a Christmas duet album together called Christmas Together. Brooks had a world tour (and is currently prepping for a massive stadium tour). Through it all, they put their relationship first. You can hear it straight from Brooks in his 2019 special on A&E: Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On.

The sweet couple also supports each other in their passions outside of the Nashville music scene. While Brooks is entirely focused on his music, the country singer has supported his wife and her changing course to concentrate on her Food Network show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen. Her show has been running since 2012 and even won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Culinary Program in 2013.

In honor of this country couple, here's a look back at one of their many duets, "In Another's Eyes" from 1997.

Now Watch: Country Love Songs of the '90s