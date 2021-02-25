Garth Brooks Announces Trisha Yearwood Has COVID: 'She and I Will Ride Through This Together'

Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19. Yearwood's husband and fellow country artist Garth Brooks announced the news on Wednesday (Feb. 24). The couple has been quarantining together in Tennessee since a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

"The Queen and I have now tested twice," Brooks said in a statement. "Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for. Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together."

Brooks has tested negative for the virus.

Brooks said he's concerned about long-term effects from the virus, but his wife is getting the best possible care.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she's one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan," Brooks said. "We're very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers."

Yearwood is still experiencing symptoms, but is on her way to recovery.

"She's tough. She's stronger than me," Brooks said.

Brooks recently performed at President Joe Biden's Inauguration alongside Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. Brooks performed an a cappella rendition of "Amazing Grace."

Brooks and Yearwood recently released their cover of "Shallow," from the A Star is Born soundtrack

Brooks and Yearwood married in 2005 in front of a small group of family members at their Oklahoma home.

Brooks proposed to Yearwood in front of a crowd of thousands at Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California.