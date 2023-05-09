Trisha Yearwood Is Selling Longtime Nashville Home Where She Filmed 'Trisha's Southern Kitchen'

Trisha Yearwood is selling her beloved Nashville home that she has owned for more than 20 years. The singer listed the home, which is located in the Nashville neighborhood of Brentwood, for a price tag of $4.5 million, People reports. The house has not only served as her longtime home and gathering place in Music City, but it served as the set for her award-winning cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, for 11 seasons.

"When I bought this house in 2000, I was looking for a place that would be my sanctuary," Yearwood told People. "The minute I stepped foot inside, I knew this was the place. Even when I moved to Oklahoma, I just couldn't part with this house. Garth and I would make the house home base when we were in Nashville working on music or visiting friends."

The house boasts 6,553 sq. ft. with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and it sits on 4.5 acres. People shared photos of the home, and it features a mix of farmhouse, traditional and modern touches. The home also has a gated entry, an in-ground pool and a detached two-car garage.

Inside the home, a formal living and dining room add old-world charm. Prospective buyers will also find a sunroom, an owners suite, covered porches and three fireplaces. Of course, fans of Trisha's Southern Kitchen will recognize the signature kitchen with white stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Yearwood says the home was the "perfect" set for the show.

Advertisement

"A lot of shows have to shoot in sets that are made to look like home, but Concord Road really was my home, so it just felt right," she said.

In addition to shooting her shows there, the house has seen many gatherings with family and friends, and it was also the place Yearwood cooked her first meal for husband Garth Brooks early in their relationship. That meal was fettuccine alfredo, and the recipe can be found in her cookbook, Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen.

Yearwood says it's "bittersweet" to sell the home, but she's ready for someone else "to live in it and love it as much as I do."