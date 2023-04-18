Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood + More Share How They Spread Kindness in New Documentary

Country superstar couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will appear alongside Ben Affleck, Lady Gaga, Norman Lear, philanthropist Luis A. Miranda Jr. and more in the forthcoming documentary A Case for Kindness.

The award-winning documentary, created by filmmaker Steven Sawalich, will explore how acts of kindness impact the brain and examine the journey to understand the nature of true kindness. According to a film overview, the documentary will explore topics of bullying, hate, racial injustice, food insecurity and climate change.

"I've traveled to 126 countries without knowing a lot of the culture and people and language in many, and the thing that bound us together was kindness," Sawalich told Forbes. "I looked at the state of the world and at film, and there weren't a lot of things about kindness. There's a lot of things about happiness. And I've always looked at it as: Happiness is for the individual, and kindness is for the whole group."

Brooks and Yearwood, who've been married since 2005, will be interviewed in the film. The couple have been involved in charity work throughout their careers and are known for their frequent good deeds.

"Garth and Trisha are just beautiful human beings, and what they do for children around the world is amazing," Sawalich said of the couple, according to Forbes.

Affleck -- Air star, noted Cole Hauser fan and husband of Yellowstone devotee Jennifer Lopez -- is also featured in the film.

"I thought Ben gave a beautiful, honest interview on his addiction," Sawalich told Forbes. "For me it was important to show self-kindness. If you can't focus on yourself and who you want to be, then it's hard to spread that to others. And Ben is a great example of that. He's been able to realize what is needed to help other people."

But it isn't all A-list actors and platinum-selling artists. The documentary is about acts of kindness in all walks of life and will share stories of goodwill from everyday folks.

Watch the trailer for the film below.