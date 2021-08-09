Garth Brooks Surprises Young Fan With Guitar During Kansas City Show

Though Garth Brooks is going to reassess the remainder of his current stadium tour due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) delta variant, he still managed to make it to his Kansas City concert at Missouri's Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 7. It's a good thing too because the country music superstar managed to make it a very special night for a young fan named Giada and her sister, Giules. While on stage, Brooks noticed their sign which read "Garth ... it's our 1st concert" and decided to do something for the two girls.

12-year-old Giada was on her father's shoulders holding up the sign for Garth to see when it caught his attention. Mind you, they had very good seats standing right near the stage, but Brooks took it one step farther wanting to sign something for them. Hamming it up for the audience he says "What has a 'G' on it that I'm thinking of?" After noting that both Garth and the girls' names both begin with "G," he proceeds to sign the very guitar he's wearing on his back, reading the girls' names off of their sign to make sure he gets the spelling right.

In the TikTok video that captured the moment, Giada looks completely blown away by the gesture and is all smiles as the signed guitar is handed over to her. Fans went wild cheering at the special moment, looking like they had completely filled up the stadium where the NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs play.

Read More: Trisha Yearwood Would Be Open To Hosting A Talk Show With Husband Garth Brooks

Due to the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases, Brooks decided to have a vaccination clinic in the parking lot outside the show which ran from 3p to 7p. Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said there would even be a ticket raffle to get upgraded seats if unvaccinated fans decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine while onsite for the Garth Brooks concert.

"The best way to rid COVID-19 from our community is to get vaccinated, and this clinic is one more important effort to meet Kansas Citians where they are," Lucas said in a statement released the Wednesday before the Saturday night show. Brooks even took to social media to encourage concert-goers to wear masks at the outdoor venue, despite the fact that the Kansas city-area only has a mask mandate for indoor areas.

Related Videos