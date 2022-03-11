Alan Jackson Announces 2022 Last Call: One More For the Road Tour

Country legend Alan Jackson is hitting the road again this year. Jackson has revealed the tour dates for his Last Call: One More For the Road Tour, his first tour announcement since revealing he's been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition.

"I've always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could," Jackson said in a statement. "I've always thought I'd like to do that, and I'd like to as long as my health will allow....I'll try to do as much as I can, but if I'm comin' your way, come see me...."

The tour will kick off on June 24 in Biloxi, Miss. and will travel to over 15 cities before wrapping up in October.

Tickets for most cities go on sale Friday, March 18. For more information on tickets and fan club presale, visit here.

One dollar from every ticket sold for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research for drug development. In addition, one dollar will be matched by a group of CMTRF donors and board members.

Jackson shared his health diagnosis in 2021 during an interview with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY. The singer said the disease has been affecting him for quite some time.

"I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," Jackson said. "It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy ... There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious. And I know I'm stumbling around on stage. And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable."

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is inherited and causes nerve damage, resulting in smaller, weaker muscles.

"It's not going to kill me. It's not deadly," Jackson said. "But it's related [to] muscular dystrophy and Parkinson's disease."

Alan Jackson 2022 Tour Dates

Friday, June 24 -- Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

Saturday, June 25 -- Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Friday, July 29 -- St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)

Saturday, July 30 -- Grand Forks, ND (Alerus Center)

Friday, August 12 -- Savannah, GA (Enmarket Arena)

Saturday, August 13 -- Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Friday, August 26 -- Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Saturday, August 27 -- Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)

Friday, September 9 -- Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena)

Saturday, September 10-- Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)

Friday, September 16 -- Austin, TX (Moody Center)

Saturday, September 17 -- Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Friday, September 30 -- Phoenix (Glendale), AZ (Gila River Arena)

Saturday, October 1-- Anaheim, CA (Honda Center)

Friday, October 7 -- Atlantic City, NJ (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)

Saturday, October 8 -- Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

