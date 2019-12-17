Where is John Michael Montgomery Today?

John Michael Montgomery was one of the biggest country artists of the '90s. The Danville, Kentucky native got his start singing with his brother Eddie, who would go on to become half of Montgomery Gentry. And from the moment his debut album Life's a Dance dropped, the country singer was the toast of Nashville. Massive hits like "I Love the Way You Love Me", "Beer and Bones," and the titular track "Life's a Dance" propelled the album to triple platinum. "I Love the Way You Love Me" (the album's second single) was Montgomery's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard country charts.

The singer-songwriter's sophomore album Kickin' it Up featured the smash hit love song "I Swear" and "Rope the Moon."

Montgomery continued his chart-topping streak throughout the decade with hits like "I Can Love You Like That," Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident), "No Man's Land," Be My Baby Tonight" and "Cowboy Love."

Montgomery's 1998 album Leave a Mark included the top 5 hit "Hold On to Me," while 1999's Home to You featured the top 20 track "Hello L.O.V.E." and another top 5 hit with the title track. In 2000, Montgomery released Brand New Me, which spawned the heart-wrenching No. 1 hit "The Little Girl," which featured Alison Krauss on vocals.

Where is John Michael Montgomery Now?

So, what is John Michael Montgomery up to these days? Well, don't worry. The man with a 20 million dollar net worth is doing just fine. In 2008, Montgomery started his own label, Stringtown Records. (He released 2008's Time Flies on his own label.) He appeared on Colt Ford's 2008 debut album Ride Through the Country. He's also still on tour, currently hitting lots of casinos across the U.S.

Montgomery is also active on social media, if you'd like to keep up with him on a daily basis.

Coming from such a musically talented family it should come as no surprise that Montgomery's son, Walker, is also country music artist. With two powerhouses guiding him, I'm sure we'll be seeing great things from the youngest Montgomery