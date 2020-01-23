Dierks Bentley's Hot Country Knights Team Up With Travis Tritt for Debut Single 'Pick Her Up'

Sporting mullets and decked out in classic Reeboks, acid wash jeans and Wrangler shirts that would make Ropin' the Wind-era Garth Brooks jealous, the Hot Country Knights have arrived to take country music back to the glory days of the 1990s.

The band, led by Dierks Bentley's alter-ego Doug Douglason, just released their debut single "Pick Her Up," one of the best odes to pickup trucks since Joe Diffie's "Pickup Man." Even better? The song features '90s country superstar Travis Tritt.

"Pick her up in a pickup truck/ take her out to a honky tonk/ Turn that ice cold longneck up/ dance around to an old jukebox," lead singer Doug Douglason sings. "If you really wanna rock the world of a pretty little country girl/ Just remember when you pick her up, pick her up in a pickup truck."

Tritt joins in on the second verse, offering more sage advice for a small town Saturday night rendezvous: "She ain't got no use for a BMW or wine from a $100 dollar bottle/ She'd rather dance around on the outskirts of town, shotgunnin' in a muddy Silverado."

The song, written by Bentley, Jim Beavers and Brett Beavers, proves that the band's '90s influence goes way beyond fashion. The Hot Country Knights take cues from class of '89 members, Tritt, Brooks, Alan Jackson, Clint Black and more, whose songs continue to resonate with artists such as Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde and Jon Pardi.

"Pick Her Up" will be sent to radio on Feb. 3.

The Hot Country Knights consist of lead singer Douglas ("Doug") Douglason, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray ("Rayro") Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej ("Terry") Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.

