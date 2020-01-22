News

Luke Combs to Perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

Live from New York, it's Luke Combs. The country superstar will make his debut on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl.

Combs will perform on an episode hosted by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. The "Even Though I'm Leaving" singer joins Kacey Musgraves and Thomas Rhett on the list of country stars who've served as musical guests on SNL in recent years.

 

Combs' debut on the late night NBC sketch comedy show is the latest in a long line of career high marks for the singer-songwriter. His latest album, What You See is What You Getdebuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and the Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. The album features the hit "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and the Brooks & Dunn collaboration "1,2 Many."

Last year, Combs was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. The country star also won Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year (for "Beautiful Crazy") at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

Combs will kick off his What You See is What You Get Tour on Feb. 7, during which he'll headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University's Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. on May 2. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will open dates on the tour.

The singer will also join Tim McGraw for two stadium shows.

What You See is What You Get Tour Dates:

February 7--Columbia, MO--Mizzou Arena
February 8--Peoria, IL--Peoria Civic Center
February 13--University Park, PA--Bryce Jordan Center
February 14--Lexington, KY--Rupp Arena
February 15--Grand Rapids, MI--Van Andel Arena
April 18--Albuquerque, NM--Isleta Amphitheater
April 19--Colorado Springs, CO--Broadmoor World Arena
April 21--Las Cruces, NM--Pan American Center
April 24--Corpus Christi, TX--American Bank Center
April 25--Houston, TX--Toyota Center
May 2--Boone, NC--Kidd Brewer Stadium

More Luke Combs Tour Dates:

February 10--Nashville, TN--All For The Hall at Bridgestone Arena
March 6--Berlin, Germany--Verti Music Hall
March 7--Amsterdam, Netherlands--AFAS Live
March 13--Glasgow, UK--Glasgow SSE Hydro
March 14--Dublin, Ireland--Dublin 3Arena
March 15--London, UK--London The O2
April 17--Florence, AZ--Country Thunder Arizona
June 7--Myrtle Beach, SC--Carolina Country Music Fest
June 13--Winsted, MN--Winstock Country Music Festival
June 20--North Lawrence, OH--The Country Fest
June 26--North Platte, NE--Nebraskaland Days
June 27--Topeka, KS--Heartland Stampede
July 10--Fort Loramie, OH--Country Concert
July 12--Craven, SK--Country Thunder Saskatchewan
July 18--Eau Claire, WI--Country Jam
September 4--Los Angeles, CA--SiFi Stadium (with Tim McGraw)
September 12--Philadelphia, PA--Citizens Bank Park (with Tim McGraw)

