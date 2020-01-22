Luke Combs to Perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

Live from New York, it's Luke Combs. The country superstar will make his debut on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl.

Combs will perform on an episode hosted by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. The "Even Though I'm Leaving" singer joins Kacey Musgraves and Thomas Rhett on the list of country stars who've served as musical guests on SNL in recent years.

Read More: Luke Combs Says He'd Like to Collaborate with Post Malone

Combs' debut on the late night NBC sketch comedy show is the latest in a long line of career high marks for the singer-songwriter. His latest album, What You See is What You Get, debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and the Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. The album features the hit "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and the Brooks & Dunn collaboration "1,2 Many."

Last year, Combs was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. The country star also won Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year (for "Beautiful Crazy") at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

Combs will kick off his What You See is What You Get Tour on Feb. 7, during which he'll headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University's Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. on May 2. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will open dates on the tour.

The singer will also join Tim McGraw for two stadium shows.

What You See is What You Get Tour Dates:

February 7--Columbia, MO--Mizzou Arena

February 8--Peoria, IL--Peoria Civic Center

February 13--University Park, PA--Bryce Jordan Center

February 14--Lexington, KY--Rupp Arena

February 15--Grand Rapids, MI--Van Andel Arena

April 18--Albuquerque, NM--Isleta Amphitheater

April 19--Colorado Springs, CO--Broadmoor World Arena

April 21--Las Cruces, NM--Pan American Center

April 24--Corpus Christi, TX--American Bank Center

April 25--Houston, TX--Toyota Center

May 2--Boone, NC--Kidd Brewer Stadium

More Luke Combs Tour Dates:

February 10--Nashville, TN--All For The Hall at Bridgestone Arena

March 6--Berlin, Germany--Verti Music Hall

March 7--Amsterdam, Netherlands--AFAS Live

March 13--Glasgow, UK--Glasgow SSE Hydro

March 14--Dublin, Ireland--Dublin 3Arena

March 15--London, UK--London The O2

April 17--Florence, AZ--Country Thunder Arizona

June 7--Myrtle Beach, SC--Carolina Country Music Fest

June 13--Winsted, MN--Winstock Country Music Festival

June 20--North Lawrence, OH--The Country Fest

June 26--North Platte, NE--Nebraskaland Days

June 27--Topeka, KS--Heartland Stampede

July 10--Fort Loramie, OH--Country Concert

July 12--Craven, SK--Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 18--Eau Claire, WI--Country Jam

September 4--Los Angeles, CA--SiFi Stadium (with Tim McGraw)

September 12--Philadelphia, PA--Citizens Bank Park (with Tim McGraw)