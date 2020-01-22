Luke Combs to Perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

Live from New York, it's Luke Combs. The country superstar will make his debut on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl.
Combs will perform on an episode hosted by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. The "Even Though I'm Leaving" singer joins Kacey Musgraves and Thomas Rhett on the list of country stars who've served as musical guests on SNL in recent years.
Combs' debut on the late night NBC sketch comedy show is the latest in a long line of career high marks for the singer-songwriter. His latest album, What You See is What You Get, debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and the Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. The album features the hit "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and the Brooks & Dunn collaboration "1,2 Many."
Last year, Combs was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. The country star also won Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year (for "Beautiful Crazy") at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.
Combs will kick off his What You See is What You Get Tour on Feb. 7, during which he'll headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University's Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. on May 2. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will open dates on the tour.
The singer will also join Tim McGraw for two stadium shows.