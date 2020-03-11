Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban + More to Perform at 2020 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban are among the country stars taking the stage during the 2020 ACM Awards. In addition to her solo performance, Lambert will share the stage with Caylee Hammack, Lindsay Ell, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes for a performance of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," which is nominated for Music Event of the Year. (Lindsay Ell will stand in for Maren Morris, who originally recorded the song with Lambert.)
Who's Hosting?
Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban will host the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. On the day of the announcement, Urban released his new song "God Whispered Your Name."
When are the ACM Awards?
The ACM Awards will air from the Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The awards will also be available to livestream on CBS All Access.
In a statement, ACM organizers said they're monitoring the COVID-19 or coronavirus situation, which was named a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
"We are closely monitoring the situation along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District and other agencies and experts for guidance," the statement reads. "We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and attendees."
See the full list of ACM Award nominees below.
2020 ACM Award Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
GIRL, Maren
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"One Man Band," Old Dominion
"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves
"Rumor," Lee Brice
"What If I Never Get Over You," Lady Antebellum
Song of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"One Man Band," Old Dominion
"Some Of It," Eric Church
Video of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"One Man Band," Old Dominion
"Remember You Young," Thomas Rhett
"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
"Fooled Around And Fell In Love," Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell