Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban + More to Perform at 2020 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban are among the country stars taking the stage during the 2020 ACM Awards. In addition to her solo performance, Lambert will share the stage with Caylee Hammack, Lindsay Ell, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes for a performance of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," which is nominated for Music Event of the Year. (Lindsay Ell will stand in for Maren Morris, who originally recorded the song with Lambert.)

Who's Hosting?

Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban will host the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. On the day of the announcement, Urban released his new song "God Whispered Your Name."

When are the ACM Awards?

The ACM Awards will air from the Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The awards will also be available to livestream on CBS All Access.

In a statement, ACM organizers said they're monitoring the COVID-19 or coronavirus situation, which was named a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

"We are closely monitoring the situation along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District and other agencies and experts for guidance," the statement reads. "We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and attendees."

See the full list of ACM Award nominees below.

2020 ACM Award Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Maddie & Tae Group of the Year Lady Antebellum Little Big Town Midland Old Dominion The Highwomen New Female Artist of the Year Ingrid Andress Gabby Barrett Lindsay Ell Caylee Hammack Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

GIRL, Maren

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"One Man Band," Old Dominion

"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves

"Rumor," Lee Brice

"What If I Never Get Over You," Lady Antebellum

Song of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"One Man Band," Old Dominion

"Some Of It," Eric Church

Video of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"One Man Band," Old Dominion

"Remember You Young," Thomas Rhett

"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

"Fooled Around And Fell In Love," Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

Now Watch: 10 Legendary Instruments of Country Music