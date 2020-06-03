Kelsea Ballerini + Morgan Evans: Inside Their Sweet Country Music Love Story

It seems like Kelsea Ballerini is unstoppable lately. She's been ripping through Nashville like a tornado, recently releasing her third country album, Kelsea. Her impressive debut single, "Love Me Like You Mean It," was the first debut to hit the top of the charts since Carrie Underwood. The country star is definitely a force to be reckoned with, which is probably why she's received consistent award nominations since 2015 at the CMT Awards, Grammys, Billboard Music Awards and even a nomination for Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards later this year. But outside of her incredible career, she's also found happiness with husband, fellow singer-songwriter Morgan Evans.

Ballerini and Evans first met when they co-hosted Australia's Country Music Channel Awards in 2016. Sparks were flying when they partied together later that night at the after-party.

"He was like, 'Let's take a shot,'" Ballerini told People. "I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, 'Oh...he's super hot.' Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes."

Less than a year later, the Australian country singer proposed to Ballerini. She posted a sweet announcement on her Instagram, showing off her incredible engagement ring.

"This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS"

Evans told PeopleStyle that he had the ring custom made, especially for his bride.

"I had the ring custom made with a diamond I picked from a local designer here in Nashville," Evans shared. "I wanted it to be classic and beautiful, like her."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5mE9Ppg5DX/

Read More: Sara Evans + Jay Barker: Inside the Couple's Second Chance Love Story

The happy couple was married on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2017. As an homage to their first connection, they celebrated with tequila shots. Evans told People that they both cried as they recited their personal vows at the altar.

"Kelsea's vows were, as you would expect, poetic, sweet -- like, mindblowingly good. our officiant was like, 'Hey, Morgan, beat that!'" says Evans. "I said mine, and I was going to finish with a few lines of the first song I wrote for her ['Dance with Me']. I got halfway through them, and she started to lose it, then I started to lose it -- so I ended up having to cut it a little bit short!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6TwjVtgeQ9/

Over two years after they said "I do," the couple is still going strong. While Ballerini has been busy on her latest album, Evans has also been busy making music. After officially moving to Nashville to be with his wife, he signed with Warner Music Nashville in 2017. His debut US single "Kiss Somebody" was a massive hit, reaching No. 3 on the US Country Airplay Billboard chart. His latest single "Diamonds" is a love song for Ballerini that was released in November 2019. We can't wait to see more music from this sweet couple!

Now Watch: