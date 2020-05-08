Tim McGraw Offers a Mother's Day Reminder on New Song 'I Called Mama'

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just in time for Mother's Day, Tim McGraw delivers a tear-jerker in honor of mamas everywhere. "I Called Mama," written by Lance Miller, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary, is a reminder of how a phone call to your mom can turn your day around.

"I stopped of at a Texaco, bought a Slim Jim and a Coke/ Parked out by the water just to watch that river flow," McGraw sings. "Grabbed my guitar from the backseat, wrote a song just for me/ I sung it for the blue sky and a couple live oak trees/ I thought of home, grabbed my phone from my pocket/ And I called mama."

McGraw told CNN that his wife Faith Hill encouraged him to record the new song.

"When I tried to sing it, every time I got to the chorus when it got to the 'I Called Mama' line, I fell apart and I couldn't sing the song because I would just start crying," McGraw said. "That's when I knew I needed to cut it and see how it was going to turn out."

The song's lyric video features clips of McGraw with his mom, Elizabeth Ann D'Agostino, who he credits for his success.

"I probably would have never moved to Nashville [if it wasn't for my mom]," McGraw told CNN. "I called my mom and told her I was going to quit college and move to Nashville. It was a tough call because I was scared to death, because I knew how bad she wanted me to go to college and how much she wanted me to make a success of my life... and she said, 'I'm surprised you haven't already.' When she told me that, it was a vote of confidence to sell everything I had and get on a greyhound bus and go to Nashville. You don't want to let your mom down."

"I Called Mama" is McGraw's first single since signing with Big Machine Records earlier this year.

McGraw shared a message to fans on Facebook about the song.

"No matter if your mom is still around or not, or if you are married or have kids or have children that call you.... I hope this song can give you a moment of clarity or comfort, or just a smile," McGraw wrote.

