Maren Morris Announces 2020 RSVP Tour

Maren Morris just announced 2020 RSVP: The Tour, a string of North American dates that picks up where Girl: The World Tour left off.
The singer and songwriter behind albums Hero (2016) and Girl (2019) and the 2018 crossover hit "The Middle," featuring Zedd and Grey, continued her run of success recently when "The Bones" spent multiple weeks at No. 1.
The rotating cast of opening acts includes Morris' husband Ryan Hurd as well as James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith.
Morris announced the dates with an Instagram post that promises she'll see her fans in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in 2021.
Read More: Hear Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris' Steamy, Stripped-Down Ballad 'To a T'
In the meantime, Morris, a Texas native, will perform at NRG Stadium on Sat., March 7 as part of the Houston Rodeo.
Maren Morris' 2020 RSVP: The Tour Dates:
June 5 - Boston, Mass. - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 6 - Gilford, N.H. - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 7 - New York City - Governors Ball Music Festival
July 10 - Calgary, Alberta, Canada - The Scotiabank Saddledome
July 24 - Boca Raton, Fla. - Mizner Park Amphitheatre
July 25 - Jacksonville, Fla. - Dailey's Amphitheater
July 30 - Cleveland, Ohio - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Aug. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 - Indianapolis, Ind. - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
Aug. 21 - Atlanta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Aug. 22 - Raleigh, N.C. - Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 22-23 - Lexington, Ky. - Railbird Festival
Aug. 27 - Detroit, Mich. - Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - Van Andel Arena
Sept. 4-6 - Aspen, Colo. - Jazz Aspen Snowmass
Sept. 7 - Morrison, Colo. - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 - Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada - Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre
Sept. 11 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center - Theater of the Clouds
Sept. 17 - Charlotte, N.C.- Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 - Charlottesville, Va.- Sprint Pavilion
Sept. 19 - Columbia, Md. - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 25 - Montréal, Quebec, Canada- Corona Theatre
Oct. 1 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Oct. 9 - Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP
Oct. 15 - San Diego, Calif. - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Greek Theatre