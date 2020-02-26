Maren Morris Announces 2020 RSVP Tour

Maren Morris just announced 2020 RSVP: The Tour, a string of North American dates that picks up where Girl: The World Tour left off.

The singer and songwriter behind albums Hero (2016) and Girl (2019) and the 2018 crossover hit "The Middle," featuring Zedd and Grey, continued her run of success recently when "The Bones" spent multiple weeks at No. 1.

The rotating cast of opening acts includes Morris' husband Ryan Hurd as well as James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith.

Morris announced the dates with an Instagram post that promises she'll see her fans in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

In the meantime, Morris, a Texas native, will perform at NRG Stadium on Sat., March 7 as part of the Houston Rodeo.

Maren Morris' 2020 RSVP: The Tour Dates:

June 5 - Boston, Mass. - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 6 - Gilford, N.H. - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 7 - New York City - Governors Ball Music Festival

July 10 - Calgary, Alberta, Canada - The Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24 - Boca Raton, Fla. - Mizner Park Amphitheatre

July 25 - Jacksonville, Fla. - Dailey's Amphitheater

July 30 - Cleveland, Ohio - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 - Indianapolis, Ind. - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Aug. 21 - Atlanta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Aug. 22 - Raleigh, N.C. - Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 22-23 - Lexington, Ky. - Railbird Festival

Aug. 27 - Detroit, Mich. - Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - Van Andel Arena

Sept. 4-6 - Aspen, Colo. - Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sept. 7 - Morrison, Colo. - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 - Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada - Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre

Sept. 11 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center - Theater of the Clouds

Sept. 17 - Charlotte, N.C.- Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 - Charlottesville, Va.- Sprint Pavilion

Sept. 19 - Columbia, Md. - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 25 - Montréal, Quebec, Canada- Corona Theatre

Oct. 1 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Oct. 9 - Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP

Oct. 15 - San Diego, Calif. - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Greek Theatre