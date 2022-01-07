Maren Morris Shares New Song + Music Video 'Circles Around This Town'

Country music star Maren Morris rang in the new year today (Jan. 8) with a new song and music video, "Circles Around This Town."

Morris wrote the song with her husband and "Chasing After You" duet partner, Ryan Hurd, plus Julia Michaels and Jimmy Robbins. Its lyrics capture the optimism and drive that's necessary for any artist in Nashville: a town where young talents face constant professional rejection before their first inkling of career success.

The video blends the lyrics' sense of defiance with a retro '70s aesthetic (and the familiar-sounding voice of Reba McEntire on Morris' TV).

"'Circles Around This Town' is special because it's probably the most specifically autobiographical song I've ever written," Morris told New Music Daily on Apple Music 1. "All the songs that I write are about my story, but this one was very specific to my journey from Texas to Nashville nine years ago to become a songwriter, which then led in to me becoming an artist that I am today, but I wasn't sure the day that we wrote it if I was willing to get that specific in a song because at the end of the day, you want it to be your story, but you want it to apply to everyone in some way where they can hear themselves in it, but I just decided to go for it, and I felt like that was the smartest thing and the most emotional thing was just even though this song is super upbeat and jangly, it's really about keeping the gas pedal down on your dreams."

New music ups the anticipation for Morris' third major label album, a teased yet unannounced project referred to by many fans as MM3. It'll be the follow-up to 2019's Girl, which brought us back-to-back No. 1 radio hits with the title track and "The Bones."

"Circles Around This Town" Lyrics

I swear I don't know how I trusted

A Montero with the AC busted

A couple bad demos on a burned CD

Would take me all the way to Tennessee

I showed up to the new apartment

First month's, last month's, two deposits

Hadn't heard the sound of a door slam yet

Thank God I was an optimist

I drove circles around this town

Trying to write circles around this town

Trying to say something with meaning, something worth singing about

I've been kind and I've been ruthless

Yeah, I got here but the truth is

Thought when I hit it, it'd all look different

But I still got the pedal down

Driving circles around this town

So many times I thought about leaving

Got my ass kicked trying to compete with

Everybody else's ones that got away

Hung around long enough to catch a break

Couple hundred songs and the ones that finally worked

Was the one about a car and the one about a church

That I wrote

Driving circles around this town

Trying to write circles around this town

Trying to say something with meaning, something worth singing about

I've been kind and I've been ruthless

Yeah, I got here but the truth is

Thought when I hit it, it'd all look different

But I still got the pedal down

Driving circles around this town

Driving circles around this town

I drove circles around this town

Trying to write circles around this town

Trying to say something with meaning, something worth singing about

I've been kind and I've been ruthless

Yeah, I got here but the truth is

Thought when I hit it, it'd all look different

But I still got the pedal down

I still get lost, I still get found

Driving circles around this town

Oh yeah

