Twin brother duo The Kentucky Gentlemen (Brandon and Derek Campbell) know firsthand the value (and necessity) of perseverance. Raised in Versailles, Ky., the duo moved to Nashville in 2013 and counts Mickey Guyton among their many fans. But, like many rising artists, the brothers have encountered their share of setbacks. And when they need an extra dose of motivation and inspiration, the duo turns to Maren Morris' tenacious anthem "Second Wind," from her 2016 debut album Hero.

"Maren Morris and her song 'Second Wind' was a game changer for us," the duo tells Wide Open Country. "Not only does she put down incredible vocals, but the lyrics are equally powerful. When we first heard her belt the chorus, 'You can hate me, underestimate me. Do what you do, 'cause what you do don't phase me. Just when you think I'm at the end, I'ma catch my second wind.' If there's anyone out there wondering if sticking it out and persevering through the hard times is going to be worth it, 'Second Wind' has your answer. We've been working hard in country music for years. When you've got goals as big as ours you're bound to hit setbacks. Those setbacks can sometimes make it hard to get up each and every day and do it all over again. This song hit us at the perfect time. It has served as both a lesson in life and a lesson in songwriting. Turn your naysayers into a badass inspiring song and keep going. We're appreciative of Maren Morris for this inspiring approach and we carry that same attitude into our own music."

The Kentucky Gentlemen recently released their sultry love song "Whatever You're Up For" and they're gearing up to release more new music this year, co-produced by multi-Grammy nominated producer Matt McClure (Lee Brice, Dylan Scott) and songwriter and producer Chris Sligh (Rascal Flatts' "Here Comes Goodbye").

