Kacey Musgraves, Chris Young + More Country Artists Give Back After Nashville Tornado

Country artists are giving back after a deadly tornado ripped through Nashville and central Tennessee on March 3. The tornado killed at least 25 people in Tennessee and destroyed several homes.

Chris Young is donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc. foundation to help with tornado relief efforts.

"My heart goes out to everyone who lost friends or family last night," Young wrote. "It's devastating to see photos this morning of the city I call home."

I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad... to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://t.co/FpfrxkJH9R #NashvilleStrong — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) March 3, 2020

To donate to Music City Inc., visit here.

Kacey Musgraves will also help those affected by the tornado. The "Space Cowboy" singer will donate the proceeds from an online auction of her stage clothes to Tennessee tornado relief. Musgraves partnered with Stage to Closet, which specializes in selling celebrity clothing.

The proceeds were originally set to go toward urban forest preservation. After the storm, the singer decided to use the money to benefit those affected by the tornado, explaining that "tornado relief efforts need help first."

Several more country artists are coming together for a sold-out benefit concert on Monday, March 9. Mitchell Tenpenny will host the concert at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Roy in downtown Nashville. Tenpenny, Devin Dawson, Jessie James Decker and The Band Camino are all set to perform at the show, which promises some special surprises. All proceeds from the concert go toward charities affiliated with the volunteer organization Hands On Nashville.

Several country stars have reacted to the devastating tornado, offering prayers and asking how they can help.

You may donate money to those impacted by the tornado through the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. Donate items to the Community Resource Center.

The Nashville Scene also lists various places to donate items and volunteer your time to aid in the recovery efforts.

