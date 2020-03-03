News

Country Artists Share Love, Prayers Following Deadly Nashville Tornado

In the early hours of Tuesday, March 3, a deadly tornado tore through central Tennessee. At least nineteen people have died as a result of the severe weather. Sections of Nashville were devastated with dozens of homes and buildings severely damaged or in ruins. Many are left without homes and CNN reports that over 150 people have been hospitalized.

Popular Nashville music venue the Basement East is almost completely destroyed, but the business has reported that the staff working the night of the storm is safe. The building's beloved "I Believe in Nashville" mural still stands.

 

"As tragic as this is -- and our hearts are broken -- we are certain that we'll surround these folks and we'll do what is necessary" to recover, Gov. Bill Lee said.

Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini and more reacted to the devastating tornado, offering prayers and well wishes and sharing updates.

Dierks Bentley, who was on a plane shortly before the tornado hit, said "No one comes together as a city like Nashville does."

Reba McEntire shared prayers to everyone impacted by the tornado. "Even if the tornado didn't hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians."

Maren Morris wrote that the tornado just barely missed her home. "Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes," Morris wrote.

During an appearance on the TODAY show to discuss her new book Find Your PathCarrie Underwood said her husband Mike Fisher was at home with their two sons when the tornado hit.

"He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to, we have like a little safe room in our house ... I bet everyone was crying at 2 a.m., like freaking out," Underwood said.

If you wish to donate money to those impacted by the tornado, you may do so through the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. Donate items to the Community Resource Center.

The Nashville Scene has a list of places do volunteer and donate.

 

 

