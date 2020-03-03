In the early hours of Tuesday, March 3, a deadly tornado tore through central Tennessee. At least nineteen people have died as a result of the severe weather. Sections of Nashville were devastated with dozens of homes and buildings severely damaged or in ruins. Many are left without homes and CNN reports that over 150 people have been hospitalized.

Popular Nashville music venue the Basement East is almost completely destroyed, but the business has reported that the staff working the night of the storm is safe. The building's beloved "I Believe in Nashville" mural still stands.

Amid the surreal damage/destruction down Main Street and Woodland Street in East Nashville tonight, hard not to be struck by the scene at @BasementEast. Building is almost completely destroyed, but the iconic “I believe in Nashville” mural persists. #nashvilletornado pic.twitter.com/ydLPOcRO3i — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) March 3, 2020

"As tragic as this is -- and our hearts are broken -- we are certain that we'll surround these folks and we'll do what is necessary" to recover, Gov. Bill Lee said.

Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini and more reacted to the devastating tornado, offering prayers and well wishes and sharing updates.

Dierks Bentley, who was on a plane shortly before the tornado hit, said "No one comes together as a city like Nashville does."

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

Reba McEntire shared prayers to everyone impacted by the tornado. "Even if the tornado didn't hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians."

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart… https://t.co/S6dpfGfgg1 — Reba (@reba) March 3, 2020

Seeing the responses “I’m here for you” “Do you need a place to stay?” …this community comes together to take care of its own. So proud to be part of the family we call Nashville. All of our love and strength to those who have lost so much. #NashvilleStrong ❤️ TY & g pic.twitter.com/7Yg7NIvy8x — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) March 3, 2020

Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. 💔 I’m gonna help in any way I can. https://t.co/kfzGmtbixI — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2020

My heart goes out to this wonderful city and community. I have lived here since 1987 and not seen this level of damage. Thinking and praying for all who were affected. #nashvillestrong https://t.co/PuBsvkuoVT — Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) March 3, 2020

Praying for Nashville this morning 💔 — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) March 3, 2020

https://twitter.com/KelseaBallerini/status/1234825831870062592

Maren Morris wrote that the tornado just barely missed her home. "Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes," Morris wrote.

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

We are ok. I’m in New York and Maren and our house are fine, but our neighborhood is not. Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more. We are so thankful and devastated at the same time. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) March 3, 2020

I’m thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone. There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 3, 2020

Thanks for all the calls & well wishes. We are ok. Prayers for all of NASHVILLE & surrounding areas this morning. Ready to help in the devastation. — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) March 3, 2020

The dogs, our home and I are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. My thoughts are with those who lost their homes and businesses during this crazy tornado. The storms aren’t over so stay safe and sheltered, Nashville 🙏 — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) March 3, 2020

During an appearance on the TODAY show to discuss her new book Find Your Path, Carrie Underwood said her husband Mike Fisher was at home with their two sons when the tornado hit.

"He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to, we have like a little safe room in our house ... I bet everyone was crying at 2 a.m., like freaking out," Underwood said.

If you wish to donate money to those impacted by the tornado, you may do so through the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. Donate items to the Community Resource Center.

The Nashville Scene has a list of places do volunteer and donate.