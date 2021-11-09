'90s Country Fashion: The Best Looks of the Decade

'90s country is back in a big way. (Though, for many of us who still wear our Patty Loveless t-shirts and listen to Wide Open Spaces and Did I Shave My Legs for This? on repeat, it never went away.) According to Spotify, Gen Z is streaming the '90s discography of George Strait, Alan Jackson and The Chicks at the same rate as the Millenials and Get Xers who grew up with it on the radio dial. At this point, we're just days away from the "Watermelon Crawl" becoming a new TikTok trend.

From "Neon Moon" to "Strawberry Wine," '90s country is timeless. But what about '90s country fashion? You only need to peruse the racks at an Austin, Nashville or L.A. vintage store to see that ultra '90s fringe jackets in bold colors are still on trend. And now even '90s baby Miley Cyrus is sporting the hairstyle her dad helped make famous during the Clinton administration.

Will the Wrangler Brushpopper shirt and Chris Gaines hair become as trendy as slip dresses and Doc Martens? We can only hope. Until then, let's look back at some of the best looks by '90s country stars.

'90s Country Fashion: A Retrospective

1. Patty Loveless

When it comes to rocking fringe, no one does it better than '90s country queen and "Blame it On Your Heart" hitmaker Patty Loveless.

2. Shania Twain

Shania Twain has never been afraid to make a bold fashion choice and this leather two-piece is no exception.

3. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire's red velvet gown caused such a stir at the 1993 CMA Awards, it's still known simply as "the dress." The country superstar donned the dress 25 years later as the host of the CMA awards, proving that, like the country queen herself, Reba's fashion has never gone out of style.

4. Tim McGraw

I'm not sure if Tim McGraw would sport this look anymore (he tends to opt for a muscle v-neck and a black hat these days), but for a Nashville hipster, that sweater vest would be a find in 2021.

5. The Chicks

The Chicks rose to country fame in the late '90s, which means they often opted for choker necklaces and glitter over sequins and fringe. And I simply can't overstate the importance of their use of butterfly clips for those of us who were preteens in the late '90s.

6. Faith Hill

With her hair piled high and an all black outfit (right down to her cowgirl boots), Faith Hill's look is at once early '90s and timeless.

7. Trisha Yearwood

She's in love with the boy and I'm in love with Trisha Yearwood's emerald green western blazer.

8. George Strait

George Strait is first and foremost a Texas cowboy, so you can count on him to wear head-to-toe Wrangler attire and look like a million bucks doing it.

9. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is a fashion icon in every decade and in the '90s she could be found donning showstopping numbers with shoulder pads and plenty of fringe.

Read More: Dolly Parton's Greatest Fashion Statements, From Cowgirl Chic to Sequin Glam

10. Toby Keith

In his light wash jean jacket and black cowboy hat, Toby Keith is classic mid-'90s.

11. Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson puts the western in country and western with this fringe jacket.

12. Clay Walker

Clay Walker checks off every item on the '90s superstar fashion list. Blazer: sequined. Shirt: pearlsnapped. Wranglers: pressed.

13. Martina McBride

Martina McBride's floor-length crushed velvet jacket and jumpsuit represents country fashion's march into the new millinium.

14. Garth Brooks

Let us not forget that Garth Brooks, the man, the myth, the legend, is a trendsetter -- not only in music but also in fashion. The man's dedication to wearing two-tone western shirts and a headset should not be forgotten.

15. Dwight Yoakam

Dwight Yoakam came up in the L.A. cowpunk scene of the '80s and his style reflected his wide variety of influences. Those "Fast As You"-era painted-on pants, a concho belt and a hat pulled down low signified that Yoakam was a true original.

16. Marty Stuart

When it comes to fashion and stage presence, Marty Stuart learned from the best. The Mississippi-born singer once said that his love for country and western clothing came from seeing Ernest Tubbs' band the Texas Troubadours perform in flashy pink suits.

"It was the most glorious sight I have ever seen in my life," Stuart said. "I saw Jesus that night."

Stuart has proudly carried on that stage wear tradition through his friendship and collaborations with legendary designer Manuel Cuevas.

17. Pam Tillis

With "Maybe It Was Memphis" and "Don't Tell Me What to Do," Pam Tillis was one of '90s country's best hitmakers. She was also one of its most fashionable, as evidenced by this stunning patchwork blazer.

18. Brooks & Dunn

Superstar country duo Brooks & Dunn had all the bases covered. While Ronnie Dunn usually wore monochromatic attire fit for the Man in Black, Kix Brooks was drawn to eye-catching shirts and jackets.

19. Billy Ray Cyrus

25 years before "Old Town Road," '90s legend Billy Ray Cyrus is seen here at a 1994 Elvis tribute rocking a 'fit worthy of The King.

20. Tanya Tucker

It just doesn't get better than Mother Tucker herself, Tanya Tucker, in full cowgirl glam.

