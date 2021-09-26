https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=vbQ0J23pwnw

George Strait was joined by a very special guest duet partner during his record-breaking 2019 performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The King of Country Music brought his grandson, George Harvey Strait III, to the stage to sing "God and Country Music."

Strait's grandson also appears on the studio version of the song and his grandfather is clearly proud to see him make his live debut at RodeoHouston.

Strait closed out the rodeo, performing for over 80,000 attendees. According to the Houston Chronicle, Strait and his grandson Harvey set a new NRG Stadium attendance record with their performance.

"God and Country Music," written by Luke Laird, Barry Dean and Lori McKenna, is included on Strait's 2019 release Honky Tonk Time Machine. The new album includes 12 original songs and one cover ("Old Violin," originally written and recorded by Johnny Paycheck). Strait previously released "God and Country Music," "Código," "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar," "The Weight of the Badge" (a co-write with George and Norma's songwriter son Bubba Strait) and the title track. The album also includes "Sing One With Willie," which George Strait and fellow Texas country artist Willie Nelson debuted at a Willie Nelson tribute concert in 2019.

This article was originally published in March of 2019.

"God and Country Music" Lyrics

God and country music are like whiskey and a prayer

Like Johnny Cash's arm around Billy Graham

God and country music

They both never change

You find 'em when you need 'em

Where you stand

There's always lost in the found

And darkness in the I-saw-the-light

It's living in the small towns

In some church and backroad honky tonk tonight

It's a dance between the sin and the salvation

Come hell or high water

There's two things still worth saving

God and country music

God and country music

God and country music

They both showed you the truth

Seen the low of the valley

And the highs of the mountains too

Folded hands and guitar strings

Jukebox preachers and angels singing

Call you like they knew ya

Between the hell and hallelujah

There's always lost in the found

And darkness in the I-saw-the-light

It's still living in the small towns

In some church and backroad honky tonk tonight

It's a dance between the sin and the salvation

Come hell or high water

There's two things still worth saving

God and country music

God and country music

There's always lost in the found

And darkness in the I-saw-the-light

It's still living in the small towns

In some church and backroad honky tonk tonight

It's a dance between the sin and the salvation

Come hell or high water

There's two things still worth saving

God and country music

God and country music

God and country music

God and country music

