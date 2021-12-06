George Strait Serenades His Wife For Their 50th Anniversary with 'I Cross My Heart'

Oh my goodness, can George Strait get any more adorable? On Dec. 4, Strait was performing his second back-to-back Las Vegas residency show, and it just happened to be the singer's 50th anniversary with his wife Norma! The residency didn't stop him from surprising Norma, who was sitting in the crowd that night. In fact, Strait even played a special tribute to her.

Reflecting on their years together, the country singer dedicated the live performance to his wife with so much care and love. As Strait fans cheered loud for the singer, he stated, "So I was 19 years old and I knew this girl, Norma. She was 17, really hot. We went to Mexico and eloped -- 50 years ago today."

He quickly began strumming his guitar, performing his epic song, "I Cross My Heart," which can easily be considered one of the most romantic songs Strait has ever written. Strait sings, "I cross my heart and promise to/ Give all I've got to give to make all your dreams come true/ In all the world you'll never find/ A love as true as mine." After the beautiful performance, the singer pointed in Norma's direction, saying "Happy Anniversary."

The country love song was originally released in 1992 as part of his Pure Country album and appears in the movie Pure Country, which was Strait's acting debut. The song was written by Eric Kax and Steve Dorff, hit No. 1 on country radio. (Fun Fact: did you know the song was originally recorded by Bette Midler?)

The 69-year-old and Norma met in Pearsall, Texas as high school students. The signer has repeatedly stated that Norma was actually the first girl he ever loved. After eloping in Mexico, they returned to the US and hosted a small wedding at a church located in Pearsall to celebrate with their family and friends.

"Norma and I are so blessed that we found each other ... and were able to do all of this together, experience this life together, to support each other through everything, good times and bad," Strait told Country Now. "We do almost everything together ... We love each other and we still like each other. A lot!"

Strait is set to return to Las Vegas for another two-night concert event on February 11 and 12, 2022.

"I Cross My Heart" Lyrics

Our love is unconditional

We knew it from the start

I see it in your eyes

You can feel it from my heart

From here on after

Let's stay the way we are right now

And share all the love and laughter

That a lifetime will allow

I cross my heart

And promise to

Give all I've got to give

To make all your dreams come true

In all the world

You'll never find

A love as true as mine

You will always be the miracle

That makes my life complete

And as long as there's a breath in me

I'll make yours just as sweet

As we look into the future

It's as far as we can see

So let's make each tomorrow

Be the best that it can be

I cross my heart

And promise to

Give all I've got to give

To make all your dreams come true

In all the world

You'll never find

A love as true as mine

And if along the way we find a day

It starts to storm

You've got the promise of my love

To keep you warm

In all the world

You'll never find

A love as true as mine

A love as true as mine

